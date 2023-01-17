Read full article on original website
businesswest.com
New Ownership Brings Renewed Vibrancy to West Side Property
In many respects, Nick LaPier is back where he started. Or at least back to where he started his own accounting firm in 2003. That would be the office building at 333 Elm St. in West Springfield. Back then, he took a tiny office (600 square feet) on the first...
Westfield board OKs cannabis retail shop on site being vacated by Dunkin’
WESTFIELD — The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a special permit for Pioneer Valley Trading Co. to open a retail cannabis shop at 475 Southampton Road, the current site of Dunkin’ Donuts. The hearing had been continued at the request of the Planning Board in order to host...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Sale closed in Westfield: $537,500 for a five-bedroom home
Richard Esposito and Debra Esposito bought the property at 35 Gary Drive, Westfield, from Peter J Fiore and Michelle C Miele on Dec. 30, 2022. The $537,500 purchase price works out to $186 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield
Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
iBerkshires.com
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000
Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
DevelopSpringfield sells Gunn Block; new owner plans housing for Springfield’s oldest commercial building
SPRINGFIELD – DevelopSpringfield sold the 187-year-old Gunn Block, thought to be the oldest surviving commercial building in Springfield, last month to a Connecticut building contractor for $79,000. New owner Thomas Napolitano, who anticipates spending as much as $1 million to rehab the block, hopes to build studio and one-bedroom...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
Ziggy Bombs to open second restaurant location. Find out where
Ziggy Bombs, a downtown Worcester sandwich shop known for its specialty steak and cheese subs, is set to open a second location this spring, at 1072 Main St. in Leicester. Owner Mike Devish, whose business has roots as a food truck, said the new location will carry the same menu and look as...
theberkshireedge.com
New auto dealership may open in Lenox
Lenox — A Hanover-based automobile dealership company wants to open a location in town, but several residents are opposed to it for environmental and safety reasons. In early December, the McGee Automotive Family submitted a special permit application to the town to open a dealership on 4.43 acres of land. The property is located on several parcels on 374, 384, and 388 Pittsfield Road, and 11 New Lenox Road. The 374 Pittsfield Road location is owned by Different Drummers Kitchen and is currently being used as a retail store. The 384 and 388 Pittsfield Rd. properties are owned by John and Mary Flynn and are comprised of two residential homes, an accessory building, and a commercial garage used by the Flynn Tree Company. A fourth parcel is owned by Storan, Inc., which is owned by Yuk Lam Woo according to the Dun & Bradstreet Business Directory. The company does business as the Luau Hale Restaurant, located at 569 Pittsfield Rd.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow council reconsiders Green Community status
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council debated the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle policy at its meeting on Jan. 10. The policy is one of five criteria required to be designated by the state as a Green Community and be eligible for grant funding through that program.
thereminder.com
Mayor’s formal ball to start 250th anniversary fundraising
WEST SPRINGFIELD – In less than a year, West Springfield will begin celebrating the 250th anniversary of its incorporation as a town, and the kick-off for the fundraising effort for events next year will starts with a Mayoral Ball this Feb. 24. Mayor William Reichelt told Reminder Publishing, “We...
Opposition over gas pipeline project in Springfield continues among local leaders
Local leaders continue to voice their opposition to a proposed multi-million dollar gas pipeline in the Greater Springfield Area.
thereminder.com
John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus
LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
thereminder.com
Westfield artist shares his ‘Favorite Things’ in exhibit for WOW
WESTFIELD — James Johnson-Corwin isn’t just a board member at Westfield on Weekends, the nonprofit organization that brings art and culture events downtown. He’s also an exhibitor, and the artist behind the “My Favorite Things” show at WOW’s Creative Arts Center this month. “This...
Pittsfield calls snow emergency for Jan. 19 storm
Pittsfield called a snow emergency on Wednesday, restricting on-street parking citywide from 7 a.m. Thursday, January 19, through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 21.
thereminder.com
Speed zone sought after pedestrian death on Piper Road
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Town Council is pursuing a grant that would install radar-equipped school zone signs on Piper Road, a month after a pedestrian was struck and killed not far from West Springfield High School. Residents have voiced their concerns about speeding on Piper Road. On Dec. 20,...
