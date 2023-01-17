ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $729,500 in Springfield

Joshua Stanley and Beatrice Stanley bought the property at 33 Colony Road, Springfield, from Hans J Vonnahme and Angie Vonnahme on Dec. 28, 2022, for $729,500 which represents a price per square foot of $141. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Westfield for $475,000

Kari Scott and Jerome Scott bought the property at 242 West Road, Westfield, from Maria Diaz on Dec. 30, 2022, for $475,000 which works out to $181 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 60,548 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Springfield, and Chicopee. The Parks Barn, located near the high school in South Hadley, is set to be under renovation this spring. The renovations were approved at a recent town meeting in the amount of $105,000...
CHICOPEE, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
theberkshireedge.com

New auto dealership may open in Lenox

Lenox — A Hanover-based automobile dealership company wants to open a location in town, but several residents are opposed to it for environmental and safety reasons. In early December, the McGee Automotive Family submitted a special permit application to the town to open a dealership on 4.43 acres of land. The property is located on several parcels on 374, 384, and 388 Pittsfield Road, and 11 New Lenox Road. The 374 Pittsfield Road location is owned by Different Drummers Kitchen and is currently being used as a retail store. The 384 and 388 Pittsfield Rd. properties are owned by John and Mary Flynn and are comprised of two residential homes, an accessory building, and a commercial garage used by the Flynn Tree Company. A fourth parcel is owned by Storan, Inc., which is owned by Yuk Lam Woo according to the Dun & Bradstreet Business Directory. The company does business as the Luau Hale Restaurant, located at 569 Pittsfield Rd.
LENOX, MA
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow council reconsiders Green Community status

EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council debated the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle policy at its meeting on Jan. 10. The policy is one of five criteria required to be designated by the state as a Green Community and be eligible for grant funding through that program.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

Mayor’s formal ball to start 250th anniversary fundraising

WEST SPRINGFIELD – In less than a year, West Springfield will begin celebrating the 250th anniversary of its incorporation as a town, and the kick-off for the fundraising effort for events next year will starts with a Mayoral Ball this Feb. 24. Mayor William Reichelt told Reminder Publishing, “We...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

John’s Corner reopens with a new owner after three-year hiatus

LUDLOW – On Jan. 9, John’s Corner Breakfast and Lunch opened its doors with a soft reopening for the community after the restaurant was closed for almost three years. “The first two days were absolutely insane,” new owner John Wrona said. “I had them waiting in a line at the door. Once a table finished eating, I replaced them right away with another group. I probably had at least 15 people waiting outside before I even opened.”
LUDLOW, MA
thereminder.com

Westfield artist shares his ‘Favorite Things’ in exhibit for WOW

WESTFIELD — James Johnson-Corwin isn’t just a board member at Westfield on Weekends, the nonprofit organization that brings art and culture events downtown. He’s also an exhibitor, and the artist behind the “My Favorite Things” show at WOW’s Creative Arts Center this month. “This...
WESTFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Speed zone sought after pedestrian death on Piper Road

WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Town Council is pursuing a grant that would install radar-equipped school zone signs on Piper Road, a month after a pedestrian was struck and killed not far from West Springfield High School. Residents have voiced their concerns about speeding on Piper Road. On Dec. 20,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

