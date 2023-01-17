Lenox — A Hanover-based automobile dealership company wants to open a location in town, but several residents are opposed to it for environmental and safety reasons. In early December, the McGee Automotive Family submitted a special permit application to the town to open a dealership on 4.43 acres of land. The property is located on several parcels on 374, 384, and 388 Pittsfield Road, and 11 New Lenox Road. The 374 Pittsfield Road location is owned by Different Drummers Kitchen and is currently being used as a retail store. The 384 and 388 Pittsfield Rd. properties are owned by John and Mary Flynn and are comprised of two residential homes, an accessory building, and a commercial garage used by the Flynn Tree Company. A fourth parcel is owned by Storan, Inc., which is owned by Yuk Lam Woo according to the Dun & Bradstreet Business Directory. The company does business as the Luau Hale Restaurant, located at 569 Pittsfield Rd.

LENOX, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO