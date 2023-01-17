Read full article on original website
Carnival Wants to end Cheap Cruises (Royal Caribbean Agrees)
A hotel room that sells for $100 a night comes with a place to sleep, maybe a pool, and if you are really lucky, a free, very mediocre breakfast. Buy a cruise cabin for $100 a night -- something that's easy to do right now -- and you get your cabin, multiple pools, hot tubs, shows, live music, and as much food as you can eat from multiple venues.
Albany Herald
Virgin Voyages Has a Big Offer for Royal Caribbean, Carnival Customers
Virgin Voyages wanted to reconsider every facet of cruising when it launched Scarlet Lady, its take on a cruise ship. In fact, the company has gone out of its way to be different from rivals like Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Free Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report.
Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners
Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
TravelPulse
Phil Sproul Appointed CEO of Huntington Travel Group
Phil Sproul, a long time veteran of the Travel Industry, has joined Huntington Travel Group as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking control of the well known Consolidator and Tours arm, Escapades by Huntington. Sproul will oversee further development of the Canadian market while expanding the existing business in the United States.
msn.com
The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. What is the best location for a cabin on a cruise ship?. As a cruise writer for more than 20 years, I’ve heard that...
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change
Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
Why Carnival and Royal Caribbean Outlaw This Popular Vice
Both cruise lines encourage a lot of excess, but they do draw a particular line. And some passengers think that's a mistake.
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
msn.com
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Tri-City Herald
Royal Caribbean Makes a Passenger Favorite Free
Sometimes on a Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report or Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report cruise, it can feel like the two cruise lines have opted to nickel and dime their customers. That's especially true on the newest, largest ships, where in addition to all of the freely-included food and entertainment options, there are a lot of added choices that cost money.
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Business Insider
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
TravelPulse
Richard Branson Announces Consolidated Virgin Hotels Collection Brand
Sir Richard Branson announced that his Virgin Group and Virgin Limited brands would come together under the new parent brand named Virgin Hotels Collection. The two brands will also be joined under the Virgin Hotels Collection brand by Virgin Residences, with plans to boast a significant growth strategy to add more city locations, resorts and residences.
TravelPulse
KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity
WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
TravelPulse
HAL To Expand Casino Space ON Pinnacle & Signature Class Ships
Holland America Line is expanding the casino space aboard its Pinnacle and Signature Class ships, adding more traditional slots, progressive jackpots and video poker. The cruise line says the expansion will add more than 140 of the newest and most popular slot and video poker machines in the gaming industry.
An ultra-luxury Orient Express superyacht featuring a 15,000-square-foot presidential suite will set sail in 2026. Take a look.
Orient Express Silenseas will feature 54 suites, including two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a speakeasy bar.
Royal Caribbean has taken big bets on big cruise ships — take a look at it's 5 largest vessels that have each held the title of world's largest
With Royal Caribbean's five Oasis Class ships, "bigger is better" if you're looking for cruise vessels with extra onboard amenities and entertainment.
These are the 13 best amenities aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a zip line, 3 water slides, and a park
Royal Caribbean's new 9,300-person cruise ship is packed with amenities that could entertain any family.
