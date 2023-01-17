Lee County accepts $5 million emergency grant to replace beach sand

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept funds to place sand on beaches throughout the county.

The state approved the allocation of $5 million for beach and sand dune placement through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery.

The funds will be used to add additional storm protection and recreational benefits along public access ways and beaches that were eroded by Hurricane Ian.

Examples include Lovers Key, where erosion to the surrounding beach threatens beach access. Blind Pass is another ares in need to sand renourishment, as eroded beaches impact evacuations routes along Sanibel Captiva road.

