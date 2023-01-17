ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County accepts $5 million emergency grant to replace beach sand

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEInH_0kHVUBqE00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept funds to place sand on beaches throughout the county.

The state approved the allocation of $5 million for beach and sand dune placement through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery.

The funds will be used to add additional storm protection and recreational benefits along public access ways and beaches that were eroded by Hurricane Ian.

Examples include Lovers Key, where erosion to the surrounding beach threatens beach access. Blind Pass is another ares in need to sand renourishment, as eroded beaches impact evacuations routes along Sanibel Captiva road.

To stay up to date with Lee County’s continuing recovery from Hurricane Ian: CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Temporary post office trailers to Sanibel delayed

SANIBEL, Fla.– Neither rain, nor sleet nor hail is supposed to keep you from getting your mail, but the U.S. Post Service Creed doesn’t mention a hurricane. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida still don’t have a local post office nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ripped through the area.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County

Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists

There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy