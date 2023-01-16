Read full article on original website
Indians hold off Blackbirds, 44-36
Wauseon girls basketball coach Dan Seiler doesn’t mince words and always calls it like he sees it, and what he saw didn’t totally please him Tuesday night at Pettisville. However, despite losing most of a 17-point second quarter lead, Seiler’s Indians warded off the Blackbirds in a 44-36 win.
Wauseon swimming tops Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green
The Wauseon boys and girls swim and dive teams were victorious at a home tri-meet with Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green Tuesday. The boys bested Anthony Wayne 86-73 and Bowling Green 84-73. The girls won 96-75 versus Anthony Wayne and also 93-75 over Bowling Green. At the forefront for the...
Peek at the Past
We are taking a look back at what was in the news during this week of previous years. Fulton County road superintendent Bob Badgley was honored for 50 years of service. Miller’s offered ground beef for 79 cents per pound. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reported that 11 were...
Swanton stops Fayette
Swanton outscored Fayette 22-8 in the fourth quarter to put a bow on their 67-38 victory Tuesday in a non-league boys basketball game in Swanton. The Bulldogs took control following Xander Dunnett’s 3-pointer for Fayette which made it a 46-33 margin at the 6:57 mark. Swanton’s Luc Borojevich scored...
Findlay resident named chair of Ohio Humanities Board
FINDLAY — Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo announced this week the selection of Sarah Sisser of Findlay as Chair of the Ohio Humanities Board of Directors. “Sarah brings a wealth of organizational leadership and a fresh perspective to Ohio Humanities,” said Asmo. “We are thrilled to have...
PDY Board of Ed seeks new member following resignation
There is an opening on the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education following the resignation of Tim Bower. Bower, who announced his resignation at the last Board meeting, had been charged with theft. The Board of Education is now seeking applicants to fill the unoccupied seat on the school board. The new...
Williams honored for service to Fulton Co. Fair
REYNOLDSBURG – Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Interim Director Tracy Intihar recently addressed delegates from Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs at the 98th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Other special attendees included: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague.
Wauseon law firms announce merger
The Wauseon law firm of Hallett, Guelde & Nagel, LLP (HG&N) sold its legal practice to and merged with the law firm of Barber, Kaper, Stamm, McWatters, Whitlock & Maloney, LLP (Barber Stamm), effective Jan. 1. Barber Stamm will continue to provide legal services at HG&N’s current office at 132...
Wauseon Police Report
7:56 a.m., 419 Cherry, 911 hang-up. 8:22 a.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave, lost/found/recovered. 11:21 a.m., 219 S. Fulton, funeral escort. 12:57 p.m., 840 W. Elm #404, welfare check. 1:04 p.m., 840 Parkview, unruly juvenile. 1:51 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave, juveniles. 2:27 p.m., N. Shoop Ave/Airport Highway, lost/found/recovered. Thursday, Dec....
Wauseon City Council votes to change payroll vendor
At Monday evening’s Wauseon City Council meeting, council had a lengthy discussion regarding the city’s payroll vendor, a topic that had been tabled for later discussion at a meeting in December 2022. Currently the city utilizes CMI, but Mayor Huner reports that department heads and employees are “complaining” that the current system is “outdated”.
