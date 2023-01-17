ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

butlerradio.com

Groups To Hold Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
CHICORA, PA
WFMJ.com

Blue Wolf owners open new fast-paced restaurant in Boardman

The owners of a Boardman restaurant have opened a new business specializing in sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads. Blue Wolf owners Stacey and Joe Rzonsa have opened Garden Kettle, a new restaurant offering catering, delivery, dine-in and fast-paced pick-up options. Garden Kettle prepares its artisan recipes with fresh ingredients daily...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Budget investment will create Vienna Air Heritage Park

A new park is coming to Trumbull County. A capital budget investment has led to the approval to create the Vienna Air Heritage Park in coordination with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA). State Rep. Mike Loychik made the announcement after the WRPA...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Old Avalon Golf Course asks for funding for repairs

Old Avalon Golf Course is asking the city of Warren for funding to make improvements on the golf course. Old Avalon PGA Director and operator Scott Karabin said that the two most important repairs would need to be made to the irrigation system and the golf cart passages. The maintenance shed and parking lots need improvements as well.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU Planetarium Engineer: Repairs could take at least several months

Those looking to see a planetarium show at Youngstown State University will still have quite a long wait following a recent fire. According to Ward Beecher Planetarium Engineer and Producer, Curt Spivey, planetarium staff are still in the process of getting vendors out to evaluate the damages to see what equipment needs replaced and what equipment is still working.
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
WFMJ.com

Animal Charity agents showcase new building

Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program

The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

