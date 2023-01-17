Read full article on original website
Popular eatery bringing back dine-in option
A popular eatery is about to re-open its dining room after months of trouble attracting enough staff.
WFMJ.com
Former Babylon Gentleman's Club property under new ownership, no plans yet for property
The former Babylon Gentleman's Club property in Austintown is under new ownership. The property has been purchased by Canfield Properties LLC, a company owned by Samuel Boak from Boak & Sons Contracting. Boak tells 21 News he has no plans for the property as of yet, but one of the...
butlerradio.com
Groups To Hold Food Distributions
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
WFMJ.com
Blue Wolf owners open new fast-paced restaurant in Boardman
The owners of a Boardman restaurant have opened a new business specializing in sandwiches, wraps, soups and salads. Blue Wolf owners Stacey and Joe Rzonsa have opened Garden Kettle, a new restaurant offering catering, delivery, dine-in and fast-paced pick-up options. Garden Kettle prepares its artisan recipes with fresh ingredients daily...
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
WFMJ.com
Budget investment will create Vienna Air Heritage Park
A new park is coming to Trumbull County. A capital budget investment has led to the approval to create the Vienna Air Heritage Park in coordination with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA). State Rep. Mike Loychik made the announcement after the WRPA...
WFMJ.com
Old Avalon Golf Course asks for funding for repairs
Old Avalon Golf Course is asking the city of Warren for funding to make improvements on the golf course. Old Avalon PGA Director and operator Scott Karabin said that the two most important repairs would need to be made to the irrigation system and the golf cart passages. The maintenance shed and parking lots need improvements as well.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Phantoms, Community Food Warehouse team up to feed Mercer County families
The Youngstown Phantoms have teamed up with the Community Food Warehouse to help feed families throughout Mercer County. The Phantoms will face off against the Chicago Steel on Friday, January 27. For every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to the Community Food Warehouse. Tickets will cost $11 each. Community...
WFMJ.com
Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
WFMJ.com
YSU Planetarium Engineer: Repairs could take at least several months
Those looking to see a planetarium show at Youngstown State University will still have quite a long wait following a recent fire. According to Ward Beecher Planetarium Engineer and Producer, Curt Spivey, planetarium staff are still in the process of getting vendors out to evaluate the damages to see what equipment needs replaced and what equipment is still working.
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
News-Herald.com
Red Creek Bar and Grill named Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year
Red Creek Bar and Grill has welcomed local residents and provided food to community groups in nearly seven years of business, and later this month its efforts will be recognized by the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce. The Painesville Township restaurant was selected by the Award Committee to receive...
Heartbroken over closure — Chagrin Cinemas, AMC Solon close doors for good
Movie lovers in two communities are going to have to find a new place to watch their new favorite flicks.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity agents showcase new building
Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program
The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Major developer no longer taking projects in city of Warren
Mark Marvin, one of the leading developers in downtown Warren, has informed council and the administration that he will not engage in any further development in the city of Warren.
