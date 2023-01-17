ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Dalton Schultz A Potential Free Agency Target For The Packers?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz had a bit of an underwhelming 2022 season. He dealt with a PCL injury early in the season that hampered his effectiveness on the field, which resulted in a regression of his statistics. Having a down year while playing on the franchise tag certainly...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Wildly Predicts Josh Jacobs Will Sign With Chiefs

Josh Jacobs couldn’t have picked a better team to have the best season of his professional career. After having his fifth-year option declined by the Las Vegas Raiders before the season, the 2019 first-round pick out of Alabama turned in a monster season. Any plans to deploy a similar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Exec Makes Bold Claim About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

There are going to be a lot of eyes on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this off-season. He said that he is going to take some time to decide what his future holds as speculation has run rampant about what he will decide to do. Following the team’s Week...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Lions Receive Excellent News About Ben Johnson’s Future

One of the standout performances from the Detroit Lions this season was by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. After spending two seasons as the team’s tight ends coach, Ben Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator and the results were magnificent. Detroit finished fifth in the NFL in points scored and...
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals Suggested As Potential Free Agency Fit For Marcus Peters

The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the NFL postseason and their focus is going to be on defeating the Buffalo Bills. However, it is never too early to take a peek ahead to the offseason and start game planning on what needs to be done. Once again, the offensive...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Buccaneers Projected To Land Derek Carr As Next QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to undergo some big changes in 2023. They have already begun as offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired following the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, getting eliminated from the postseason. From a scheme and game plan standpoint, the...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Josh Jacobs Mentioned As Possible Free Agency Fit For Eagles

2022 was a roller coaster year for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. A new regime took over the franchise last year as Dave Zeigler was named general manager and brought Josh McDaniels along with him from the New England Patriots to become the head coach. One of the first moves they made was declining all of the fifth-year options for players on the roster, which included Josh Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Analysis Network

