Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Steelers Make Huge Decision On Coaching Staff
What the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to accomplish this season was truly impressive. It speaks volumes to the job that Mike Tomlin does as head coach that the Steelers ended the season 9-8 after a 2-6 start heading into their bye week. Pittsburgh not only had to overcome the loss...
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
5 best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time
What are the best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time? This historic franchise has won five Super Bowl titles. But one
Coach Jerry Jones has scouted the 49ers' defense, and the Cowboys are all set
Things didn't work out too well for Dallas last time Prescott used his legs against the Niners.
The Dallas Cowboys Can Win, but Dak Prescott Needs To Play Perfect
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers square off in an exciting Division Round game. Dak Prescott played lights out Monday night, but can he do it again? Meanwhile, the 49ers are coming off an absolute beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks and are looking like the scariest team in the playoffs.
Dalton Schultz A Potential Free Agency Target For The Packers?
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz had a bit of an underwhelming 2022 season. He dealt with a PCL injury early in the season that hampered his effectiveness on the field, which resulted in a regression of his statistics. Having a down year while playing on the franchise tag certainly...
Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? 'Tale of the Tape' Gimmick
"Brock Purdy is a better QB than Dak Prescott?'' is not meant for serious debate. It is the Cowboys playoff version of the "sports-talk'' radio show that does a segment on "Rank Your 10 Favorite Halloween Candies.'' It's a bit. It's a gimmick.
Jarvis Landry Could End Up Signing With Eagles In Free Agency?
It was not too long ago that Jarvis Landry was arguably the best slot receiver in the NFL. He is as tough as nails, doing all of the dirty work in the middle of the field. Whether it is a tough first-down conversion or mixing things up in the running game, you could count on Jarvis Landry to get the job done.
NFC Divisional Round: Keys To Win For Giants, Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers
The NFL postseason is moving right along as this weekend the Divisional Round will take place. In the NFC, there is one major surprise in the final four in the New York Giants, who defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in arguably the best game of Super Wild Card Weekend. They...
Packers Predicted To End Up Signing JuJu Smith-Schuster
The Green Bay Packers are going to have a busy offseason looking to upgrade the offense. Part of that is to entice Aaron Rodgers to come back for another season as the starting quarterback. But, regardless of who is under center, the passing game needs some reinforcements. The tight end...
NFL Analyst Wildly Predicts Josh Jacobs Will Sign With Chiefs
Josh Jacobs couldn’t have picked a better team to have the best season of his professional career. After having his fifth-year option declined by the Las Vegas Raiders before the season, the 2019 first-round pick out of Alabama turned in a monster season. Any plans to deploy a similar...
NFL Exec Makes Bold Claim About Aaron Rodgers’ Future
There are going to be a lot of eyes on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this off-season. He said that he is going to take some time to decide what his future holds as speculation has run rampant about what he will decide to do. Following the team’s Week...
Lions Receive Excellent News About Ben Johnson’s Future
One of the standout performances from the Detroit Lions this season was by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. After spending two seasons as the team’s tight ends coach, Ben Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator and the results were magnificent. Detroit finished fifth in the NFL in points scored and...
Bengals Suggested As Potential Free Agency Fit For Marcus Peters
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the NFL postseason and their focus is going to be on defeating the Buffalo Bills. However, it is never too early to take a peek ahead to the offseason and start game planning on what needs to be done. Once again, the offensive...
Seahawks Mentioned As Possible Aaron Rodgers Trade Destination
A lot of eyes are going to be on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Not only does he have to decide if he wants to return for a 19th season in the NFL or retire, but does Aaron Rodgers want to continue playing in Green Bay?. That...
Buccaneers Projected To Land Derek Carr As Next QB
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to undergo some big changes in 2023. They have already begun as offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was fired following the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, getting eliminated from the postseason. From a scheme and game plan standpoint, the...
Falcons Named ‘Best Fit’ For Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson
The Atlanta Falcons have exceeded expectations in each of the first two seasons that Arthur Smith has been at the helm. He took over as head coach following a 4-12 season and has led the team to back-to-back seven-win seasons, something not many people predicted would occur. This season, the...
Josh Jacobs Mentioned As Possible Free Agency Fit For Eagles
2022 was a roller coaster year for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. A new regime took over the franchise last year as Dave Zeigler was named general manager and brought Josh McDaniels along with him from the New England Patriots to become the head coach. One of the first moves they made was declining all of the fifth-year options for players on the roster, which included Josh Jacobs.
