What’s Working: ‘Dr. Fun’ dancing through the hospital
In tonight's What's Working, a doctor at USA Health Children's and Women's Hospital has gotten a reputation here along the Gulf Coast. Dr. Lynn Batten, a Pediatric Cardiologist, is known as "Dr. Fun."
WALA-TV FOX10
Simply Sweet Shoppe shares Mardi Gras treats
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simply Sweet Shoppe shares some of their Mardi Gras treats with us. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MAMGA’s 85th Anniversary and MAMGA Mardi Gras events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mardi Gras season is here! We spoke with MAMGA’s PR officer Marcus D. Catchings and 2003 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Sydney Pugh about this years 85th Anniversary and upcoming MAMGA events!. MAMGA 2023 Calendar of Events:. Saturday, February 11, 2023. Junior Monarch Royal Luncheon. Time:...
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting ‘Brookley by the Bay' park events in February
The City of Mobile will host a public meeting on Thursday, February 2, to share a draft of the final masterplan for the Brookley by the Bay Park property. The following Saturday, February 4, the City will also host walkthroughs on the property for residents. For months, the City of...
wwno.org
From mystic societies to costume trains, here’s a look at Mardi Gras in Mobile, Alabama
Mobile, Alabama has long claimed to be the site of the first American Mardi Gras, but what’s the story behind this historic carnival – and what does a Mobile Mardi Gras look like today? Cart Blackwell, curator at the Mobile Carnival Museum, gives us some insight into Mobile Mardi Gras history.
WALA-TV FOX10
Award winning crawfish king cake brings in big business for Eastern Shore bakery
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s one of the busiest times of the year for Gourmet Goodies in Daphne. They’ve been working around the clock making king cakes. “We’re not getting a lot of sleep and we’re looking at doing some nighttime shifts,” said Laura Stafford. Business...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Shores hiking beach parking fees to pay for services
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A day trip to Gulf Shores beaches will soon cost considerably more to park. The city is going up on its current rates and adding more paid parking to areas which were previously free parking. “Every little beach town has these areas, you know, that...
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WPMI
Register for Mobile's Largest Yard Sale at The Grounds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Got junk to get rid of? Own a personal business? Get your vendor space today for Mobile's Largest Yard Sale on Saturday, March 11 - The Grounds 1035 Cody Road North Mobile, AL 36608. Spaces start at $25 and are 10 ft x 18 ft.
Julia Ponquinette Joyner, first Black student at Spring Hill College, dies at 89
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Julia Ponquinette Joyner and seven other classmates desegregated Spring Hill College in September 1954. Joyner went on to a decades-long career as a psychiatrist. The Mobile native died on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Va. Spring Hill College announced Joyner’s passing with an obituary on Thursday. The College highlighted Joyner’s many accomplishments, […]
‘MOBSTERS’ give back to the game they love
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They call themselves the Mobile MOBSTERS, Mobile Organized Baseball Society Teaching Every Relevant Skill. The MOBSTERS are a group of former college and pro players giving back to the game by holding a series of clinics for inner city high schools. Joe Connick started the MOBSTERS. He is an administrator at […]
Mobile businesses concerned as Springhill Avenue closed for railroad repairs
Construction on the railroad on Springhill Avenue, just east of I-65 began this week, shutting the busy road down for at least 10 days.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
WALA-TV FOX10
McGregor Avenue construction going smoothly so far according to business owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McGregor Avenue looks a little different compared to last week. The biggest change is the “road closed” sign that greets commuters. Businesses are still open in this area, and while it isn’t an issue now, the owner of “Mr. Sam’s” Lenny Zanghi admits the construction could cause problems in the very near future.
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
