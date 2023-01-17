Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) has suspended its quarterly payments to shareholders as its struggling Genesis Global subsidiary tips ever closer to bankruptcy. On Wednesday, Bloomberg cited sources close to Genesis Global Capital, who said the troubled digital asset lending platform was “laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing as soon as this week.” The sources cautioned that talks were ongoing and plans could change, but Genesis has been living on borrowed time since it suspended withdrawals last November.

