coingeek.com
YouTube vs. Bitcoin: The quest for an effective advertising model
YouTube’s quarterly ad revenue fell nearly 2% year over year in Q3 of 2022. The reason given is that advertisers are spending less money because of economic conditions such as inflation, rising prices, the collapse of digital currencies, and higher interest rates. Personally, I have seen my monthly revenue decline over 50% in December and January 2023, despite the same engagement.
coingeek.com
SEC actions against digital asset companies rose 50% in 2022: report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ramped up its focus on the digital asset industry in 2022, with a new report revealing that its enforcement actions against Bitcoin companies shot up 50% last year. The report by consulting firm Cornerstone Research revealed that the agency brought 30 enforcement...
coingeek.com
China’s digital yuan deployed in securities trade for the first time
Soochow Securities, a Chinese securities firm, has created history by being the first company to use the digital yuan in securities trading. The move was confirmed by the China Securities Journal, noting that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) gave the green light for deploying the digital yuan in investment advisory products. According to the report, Soochow Securities customer Wu was the first person to buy securities via the digital yuan mobile wallet.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group halts dividends as Genesis preps bankruptcy filing
Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) has suspended its quarterly payments to shareholders as its struggling Genesis Global subsidiary tips ever closer to bankruptcy. On Wednesday, Bloomberg cited sources close to Genesis Global Capital, who said the troubled digital asset lending platform was “laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing as soon as this week.” The sources cautioned that talks were ongoing and plans could change, but Genesis has been living on borrowed time since it suspended withdrawals last November.
coingeek.com
Wyre secures new financing—Is it the next ‘crypto’ company to go down?
Wyre, a company that pitches itself as a ‘crypto infrastructure provider,’ recently tweeted that it had secured new funding from a strategic partner that would allow it to continue operations without pausing customer withdrawals. Wyre had previously implemented a 90% withdrawal limit on customer accounts, holding 10% of...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
coingeek.com
When it comes to digital assets, is the Philippines Bull or Bear? The first PH Web3 Debate highlights
Are you “bullish” or “bearish”? These are the responses expected from the six blockchain personalities that spoke at the “Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate” in November at the KMC Skydeck, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The first of its kind debate hosted by Bitskwela...
coingeek.com
Coinbase quits Japan after less than two years
U.S.-based Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) announced this week it would be “halting” operations in Japan, citing market conditions. The exchange, which opened in Japan less than two years ago, is giving local customers until February 16, 2023, to withdraw all assets from platform wallets, including fiat currency. Any digital...
coingeek.com
Nexo sues Cayman Islands regulator over VASP license denial
Digital asset lender Nexo has filed a lawsuit against the Cayman Islands central bank after its application to obtain a license in the country was rejected. In a lawsuit filed a week ago, Nexo called on the court to overturn the decision by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), arguing that it has fulfilled the requirements needed to offer digital asset lending services in the island nation.
coingeek.com
CoinDesk sale rumors offer hope for truthful Bitcoin coverage
A sale of the CoinDesk digital currency media outlet could lead to less prejudiced coverage of Bitcoin SV (BSV) once Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) is out of the picture. The ongoing financial challenges facing DCG, which halted its quarterly payouts to shareholders this week, resulted in a...
coingeek.com
Boardz update turns forum posts into a real economy with BSV
Bulletin board/forum app Boardz is using the power of BSV micropayments to build an economy around information sharing. A new update published this week adds new options to “monetize communities” with subscriptions, donations, and tipping. Coming soon is also the ability to add paywalls to posts within communities.
coingeek.com
Craig Wright’s 2008 white paper on electronic contracting is significant—here’s why
Going forward, and in cases, I will not be hiding or protecting anything related to my past. As a starter, Dr. Craig Wright links to a white paper he worked on in 2006 (published in 2008):. Why the Dr. Wright white paper from 2008 on Electronic Contracting is significant. Let...
coingeek.com
Nexo to pay $45 million in penalties over illegal lend-to-earn program
The avalanche is well underway: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Nexo capital for the illegal offer and sale of unregistered securities in connection with its lend-to-earn program, Earn Interest Product (EIP). The charges come with an announcement that Nexo has already agreed to settle: they will...
coingeek.com
Paycoin in a race to secure banking partnership after South Korea license suspension
One of South Korea’s most successful digital asset projects faces an uncertain future after local regulators rejected its registration application. PayProtocol, the project behind Paycoin tokens, was ordered to secure a banking partner or suspend its operations by February 5. Paycoin launched in 2019 and initially targeted the South...
coingeek.com
Genesis parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as Winklevoss kicks Silbert anew
Well, it’s official now: Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of Genesis Global Capital LLC, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The digital asset lender is a subsidiary of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has recently been in a public feud with twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss of Gemini exchange over failed loan negotiations.
coingeek.com
Binance is bad news—is anyone still surprised?
At CoinGeek, we’ve repeatedly covered how ransomware is a growing problem, costing innocent victims hundreds of millions of dollars annually. From the Wannacry attack to the infamous NetWalker ransomware that has wreaked havoc on hospitals, schools, government departments, and countless small businesses, ransomware isn’t going away anytime soon.
coingeek.com
Tanzania opts for ‘cautious’ approach in its CBDC development
Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has confirmed that it will adopt a cautious approach in developing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to prevent major disruptions to its financial system. The country’s banking regulator said the decision is coming on the heels of completing a research stage into the CBDC launch....
coingeek.com
Regulators in Japan urge global policymakers to treat digital currencies like banks
Japanese financial regulators are pushing for a concerted approach towards virtual currency regulation with a specific call to bring them under the purview of banking regulation, Bloomberg reported. Mamoru Yanase, deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, said that “Crypto has become this big,” requiring...
coingeek.com
Silvergate Capital loses $1 billion, Signature Bank’s Binance ties exposed
Silvergate Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: SI) lost $1 billion in the final quarter of 2022, while Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ: SBNY) undisclosed ties to the controversial Binance exchange could result in even greater damage. On Tuesday, the California-based Silvergate reported a net loss of $1 billion in the three months ending...
coingeek.com
Australia: ‘Big 4’ bank NAB develops stablecoin
One of Australia’s largest banks is set to launch its stablecoin this year. The National Australian Bank (NAB) has been internally testing the stablecoin, known as AUDN, for months and is aiming to launch it mid-year. NAB’s stablecoin will allow its users to settle their transactions in real-time on...
