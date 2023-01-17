ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Man injured in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFM1G_0kHVTRkp00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting.

According to the HPD, officers responded to a call just after midnight Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, regarding a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington. Police say they found the victim, described as a 34-year-old Huntington man, behind a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD says the officers provided emergency first aid, and Cabell County EMS took the victim to a local hospital for further treatment.

No one has been arrested at this time, police say, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

