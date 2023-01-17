Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Titusville at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 3 girls’ hoops contest. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Girls Roll Past Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Warren wasted little time getting comfortable playing on its home court for the first time in a month on its way to a 60-19 win over Oil City. The Dragons led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and shut out the Oilers in the third.
yourdailylocal.com
Big Second Half Sends Eisenhower Past Union City; Youngsville Falls
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower outscored Union City 44-23 in the second half on its way to a 61-39 win over Union City. Wyatt Lookenhouse scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Eisenhower, while Johnny Palmieri scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
yourdailylocal.com
Forest Girls Fall to Keystone
TIONESTA, Pa. – Jill Winters and Natalie Bowser scored 16 points as Keystone earned a 55-26 win over Forest Area. Winters drilled five 3’s and Bowser 12 of her 16 points in the first half as Keystone built a 39-8 lead. Ashlee Albright added six points for Keystone.
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Powers Past Iroquois
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville outscored Iroquois 23-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-37 victory. Koby Hendrickson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Nathan Lucks had 10. For the game, Hendrickson finished with 18 points and Lucks had 16. Keagan Mesel was also in double...
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike in Tidioute
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will be hiking the Tidioute Riverside Rec Trek Trail on Sunday, Jan. 22. The hike will be out and back and will be approximately four miles. The meeting spot will be the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant...
yourdailylocal.com
Teddy’s Original Steak Sub Returns with Grand Opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s
WARREN, Pa. – Jan. 19 is turning out to be a banner day for one sub shop in Warren. It was on that day 55 years ago that the first home of Teddy’s Original Steak Sub, the Sub Shop, opened in Warren. That famous steak sub returned on Thursday with the grand opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s.
yourdailylocal.com
Friends of Hanley Library to Honor Former Pitt-Bradford President
BRADFORD, Pa. — The Friends of Hanley Library honored longtime board member and former president Jim Guelfi recently with emeritus status in recognition of his leadership, service, and contributions to the organization. Friends President Jeff Bosworth noted that Guelfi is a founding member of the organization, which was established...
yourdailylocal.com
Chapman State Park Announces Upcoming Educational Programs
CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt, Chapman State Park’s new Environmental Education Specialist announced some upcoming programs at the park. The “Animals in Winter” children’s program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is intended for children ages 3-8, but all are welcome. It includes fun stories, a craft, and educational activities all about animals in winter.
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Hunter Roads Close Early in Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest officially closed for the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the hunter roads were planned to remain open until Feb. 19.
yourdailylocal.com
Superior Donates to WCCC
WARREN, Pa. – Superior Tire & Rubber Corp. recently continued to support the technical education programs offered at the WCCC. Presenting Principal James Evers with Superior’s latest donation are WCCC alumnus Josh Parker and current student Daniel Drum. Both Josh and Daniel are current Superior Tire manufacturing employees. Funds from this donation will go towards student needs for SkillsUSA, DECA, and FBLA competitions.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Steady This Week in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Warren drivers are paying an average of $3.799 per gallon. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:. $3.796 Altoona. $3.796 Beaver. $3.761 Bradford. $3.703 Brookville.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Public Library Celebrating Opening of New Teen Space
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is celebrating. One of the goals of the library’s renovations was to make it more friendly for teens, and they are celebrating the creation of their new teen space with a party. The teen services department of the library is hosting...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 19). The advisory runs until 9 a.m. on Thursday. Freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of “a light glaze” expected. “Very...
Comments / 0