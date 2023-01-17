ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smethport, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

Watch Live: Titusville at Eisenhower Girls’ Basketball

RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Eisenhower for a District 10, Region 3 girls’ hoops contest. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Eisenhower High School. The game can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media...
TITUSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Girls Roll Past Oil City

WARREN, Pa. – Warren wasted little time getting comfortable playing on its home court for the first time in a month on its way to a 60-19 win over Oil City. The Dragons led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and shut out the Oilers in the third.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Forest Girls Fall to Keystone

TIONESTA, Pa. – Jill Winters and Natalie Bowser scored 16 points as Keystone earned a 55-26 win over Forest Area. Winters drilled five 3’s and Bowser 12 of her 16 points in the first half as Keystone built a 39-8 lead. Ashlee Albright added six points for Keystone.
TIONESTA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Powers Past Iroquois

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville outscored Iroquois 23-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-37 victory. Koby Hendrickson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Nathan Lucks had 10. For the game, Hendrickson finished with 18 points and Lucks had 16. Keagan Mesel was also in double...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike in Tidioute

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will be hiking the Tidioute Riverside Rec Trek Trail on Sunday, Jan. 22. The hike will be out and back and will be approximately four miles. The meeting spot will be the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant...
TIDIOUTE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Friends of Hanley Library to Honor Former Pitt-Bradford President

BRADFORD, Pa. — The Friends of Hanley Library honored longtime board member and former president Jim Guelfi recently with emeritus status in recognition of his leadership, service, and contributions to the organization. Friends President Jeff Bosworth noted that Guelfi is a founding member of the organization, which was established...
BRADFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Chapman State Park Announces Upcoming Educational Programs

CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt, Chapman State Park’s new Environmental Education Specialist announced some upcoming programs at the park. The “Animals in Winter” children’s program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is intended for children ages 3-8, but all are welcome. It includes fun stories, a craft, and educational activities all about animals in winter.
CLARENDON, PA
yourdailylocal.com

ANF Hunter Roads Close Early in Marienville District

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest officially closed for the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the hunter roads were planned to remain open until Feb. 19.
MARIENVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Superior Donates to WCCC

WARREN, Pa. – Superior Tire & Rubber Corp. recently continued to support the technical education programs offered at the WCCC. Presenting Principal James Evers with Superior’s latest donation are WCCC alumnus Josh Parker and current student Daniel Drum. Both Josh and Daniel are current Superior Tire manufacturing employees. Funds from this donation will go towards student needs for SkillsUSA, DECA, and FBLA competitions.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Steady This Week in Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are steady in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Warren drivers are paying an average of $3.799 per gallon. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:. $3.796 Altoona. $3.796 Beaver. $3.761 Bradford. $3.703 Brookville.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Public Library Celebrating Opening of New Teen Space

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is celebrating. One of the goals of the library’s renovations was to make it more friendly for teens, and they are celebrating the creation of their new teen space with a party. The teen services department of the library is hosting...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 19). The advisory runs until 9 a.m. on Thursday. Freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of “a light glaze” expected. “Very...
WARREN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy