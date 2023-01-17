On January 5, 40-year-old Jedediah Franks failed to appear for a pretrial conference in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. In August of 2022, Franks was arrested and charged with three counts of felony drug possession. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for the January 5 hearing and he was taken into custody after he was arrested on January 12 for property destruction. Franks is currently serving a 60-day jail sentence that was imposed by Circuit Court Judge Shelly Cundiff for the property destruction charge.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO