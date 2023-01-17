Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
PW Director Provides Snow Removal Update to City Council
City Public Works Director Hanns Mercer provided a snow removal update at this week’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Mercer began with an overview of just how busy crews have been this winter. Mercer said the City budgeted $575,000 for snow removal for the current fiscal year and they’ve used...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Board Work Session Focused on Fifth Street Property
The SCSD#2 board of trustees held a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to discuss the Fifth Street Career Development Center proposal. Superintendent Scott Stults approached the board about how the school is working with the city to help fund the project. Stults attended the Sheridan City Council meeting on Monday night and had this report.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Main Street Sewer Extension Preliminary Design Approved
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the city council this week, said he and Public Works Director Les Hook had met with KL&A Structural Engineers of Buffalo which has finished the preliminary initial engineering and preliminary work on the North Main storm sewer extension project. Asay said...
Sheridan Media
Downtown Sheridan Association Meets With Business Owners Regarding Main Street
In about 3 months many downtown Sheridan businesses and building owners will start to undergo a challenge as they try to get through the inevitable, but some are hoping some smaller details can be addressed to try to minimize the impact. Work is scheduled to begin in April on 7...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#1 Board Hears Concerns about Curriculum
The January SCSD#1 board meeting was held at the Big Horn High School on Jan. 17. Around 30 people, teachers and community members, attended the meeting. Jeremy Smith, business manager and Kevin Cornia, CPA of Carver, Florek and James, reported on the audit, which was clean, with no major red flags but a few minor findings that would need to be addressed.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission Awards Wolf Creek Road Project
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have awarded the contract for the Wolf Creek Road Project, Town Limits Section, to Wagner Ranch Services, LLC of Sheridan. The contract is for the re-bid of the reconstruction project, with the bid amount set at just over $572,500. According to information provided by the county,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College To Use NWCCD Label Less Often
Sheridan College will be staying with its own name for most of its future endeavors. When Sheridan and Gillette Colleges were together, they were also referred to as the Northern Wyoming Community College District. Now that the colleges are separating, the NWCCD acronym and what it means will be used...
Sheridan Media
SPD is searching for some new faces to don the badge
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Chief of the Sheridan Police Department, Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley announced the department is preparing to test candidates on Jan. 19. According to Ringley, the testing is performed within a one day period and as often as once a...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Admits to Violating Terms of His Bond
On January 5, 40-year-old Jedediah Franks failed to appear for a pretrial conference in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. In August of 2022, Franks was arrested and charged with three counts of felony drug possession. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for the January 5 hearing and he was taken into custody after he was arrested on January 12 for property destruction. Franks is currently serving a 60-day jail sentence that was imposed by Circuit Court Judge Shelly Cundiff for the property destruction charge.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College Getting More Enrollment From Two Western WY Counties
When it comes to enrollment numbers at Sheridan College, more and more students that are not near Sheridan County are taking courses through the college. According to the latest enrollment report for the spring 2023 semester, outside of Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell Counties there’s been a recent increase of students taking courses either in person or on-line, in Park and Sweetwater Counties.
Sheridan Media
The 13th annual Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet
Sheridan College has announced the 13th annual Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet will be held beginning 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome located on Sheridan College’s main campus. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. According to a release, this year’s event features dinner, live...
Sheridan Media
The Everly Brothers Experience at the WYO
The WYO Theater is inviting the public to the Everly Brothers Experience, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the WYO. Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock & roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don & Phil Everly. According to the WYO, since 2016, brothers...
Sheridan Media
Pokes fall at AFA / Broncs and Lady Broncs Basketball Host Campbell County Friday Night / Junior Hawks Play at RC Sabres Friday and Saturday
EAGLES BASKETBALL – The TR basketball teams play at Riverside Friday and host games with Wright Saturday. RAMS BASKETBALL – The Big Horn Rams and Lady Rams play at Sundance Saturday. COWBOY BASKETBALL – The Wyoming basketball Cowboys lost at the Air Force Academy 84-72 Tuesday night, Head...
