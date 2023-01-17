MANCHESTER, NH – A 7-year-old boy is in a Boston hospital suffering from a serious head injury as well as burns to his body inflicted by his father, according to police. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, of 199 Eastern Ave., Apt. 3, told investigators he didn’t mean to burn him as badly as did; he just wanted him to learn his lesson, according to court filings.

