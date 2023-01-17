ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Gaudio nets pair to lead Trinity past Bow, 3-2

MANCHESTER, NH — Bouncing back from its worst loss of the season, Trinity High got a pair of goals from Cooper Gaudio and solid goaltending from Brendan Heppler to slip past Bow, 3-2, Saturday night at JFK Coliseum. The Pioneers scored all three of their goals in the second...
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. “We are so excited to honor the Class of...
MANCHESTER, NH
Manchester child in intensive care in Boston; father accused of injuring him held without bail

MANCHESTER, NH – A 7-year-old boy is in a Boston hospital suffering from a serious head injury as well as burns to his body inflicted by his father, according to police. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, of 199 Eastern Ave., Apt. 3, told investigators he didn’t mean to burn him as badly as did; he just wanted him to learn his lesson, according to court filings.
MANCHESTER, NH
Woman indicted on charges she abandoned newborn in tent in woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexandra Eckersley, the woman charged with abandoning her newborn infant in a tent in woods last month in freezing temperatures, has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges. Eckersley, 26, who was homeless, was indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree assault and one charge each...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
CONCORD, NH

