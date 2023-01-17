Read full article on original website
Gaudio nets pair to lead Trinity past Bow, 3-2
MANCHESTER, NH — Bouncing back from its worst loss of the season, Trinity High got a pair of goals from Cooper Gaudio and solid goaltending from Brendan Heppler to slip past Bow, 3-2, Saturday night at JFK Coliseum. The Pioneers scored all three of their goals in the second...
Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details
MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. “We are so excited to honor the Class of...
Logan Clegg indicted on second-degree murder charges in Reids’ shooting deaths
CONCORD, NH – Logan Clegg, arrested in October for the April 2022 homicides of Djeswende and Stephen Reid, has been indicted by a Merrimack County grand jury on eight charges related to their deaths. The indictments were handed up this week and announced Friday by Attorney General John M....
Manchester child in intensive care in Boston; father accused of injuring him held without bail
MANCHESTER, NH – A 7-year-old boy is in a Boston hospital suffering from a serious head injury as well as burns to his body inflicted by his father, according to police. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, of 199 Eastern Ave., Apt. 3, told investigators he didn’t mean to burn him as badly as did; he just wanted him to learn his lesson, according to court filings.
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver has died; Newmarket man identified as driver found dead
MANCHESTER, NH – Police have released the identity of a man who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 15 after news that he did not survive, and have also identified the suspected driver – who has been found dead. Michael Vigneault, 35, of Manchester, was struck...
Hooksett man accused of taking keys at gunpoint, driving off with victim’s car
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man faces a slew of charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery outside of the Red Arrow Diner early Friday. On January 20, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Red Arrow Diner at 61 Lowell St for a report of an armed robbery.
Woman indicted on charges she abandoned newborn in tent in woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexandra Eckersley, the woman charged with abandoning her newborn infant in a tent in woods last month in freezing temperatures, has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges. Eckersley, 26, who was homeless, was indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree assault and one charge each...
Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons
CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
