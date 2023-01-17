A rare comet that was last seen 50,000 years ago is set to fly by Earth again. The comet called C/2022 E3 ZTF is expected to be visible sometime in January and February 2023. The comet was only discovered in March 2022 but it will pass by for the first time in 50,000 years as close to Earth as possible in 2023. The last time it passed by Earth was during the time of the Neanderthals during the Stone Age period.

11 DAYS AGO