How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Thrillist
A Bright Green Comet May Be Visible in the Morning Sky This Month
A recently discovered comet with a green hue is passing through the celestial neighborhood. The bright green comet carries the catchy name C/2022 E3 (ZTF). It was discovered back in March as it passed through Jupiter's orbit. Now, it's approaching Earth and may be in view for stargazers throughout January.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
Over the Monster
Buzz Aldrin: On the Moon We Were Ordered by Aliens To Move Away!
Buzz Aldrin: An amazing thing, even though we have always known of this possibility. The fact is that they (aliens) have ordered us to turn away! . Professor: What do you mean "warned to move away"?. Buzz Aldrin: I can not go into details, there are structures on the Moon,...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
World’s Largest Aircraft in History Just Set a Major Record
The world’s largest aircraft recently set a major record after it completed its historic test flight above California’s Mojave Desert. The aircraft, also known as the Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane, or ‘Roc’, left Mojave Air and Space Port and landed at the same take-off location six hours later at 5:51 p.m. local time.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Upworthy
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from
Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
travelawaits.com
2023 Solar Eclipse To Cross U.S., Canada, Mexico, And Central And South America — When And Where To See It
The date may still seem far off, but if you enjoy watching celestial events, you’ll want to circle Saturday, October 14, 2023, on your calendar. And here’s the best part: You won’t even need to stay up late, wake up early, or get up in the middle of the night.
A bright green comet not seen since the Stone Age is expected to pass by Earth in 2023
A rare comet that was last seen 50,000 years ago is set to fly by Earth again. The comet called C/2022 E3 ZTF is expected to be visible sometime in January and February 2023. The comet was only discovered in March 2022 but it will pass by for the first time in 50,000 years as close to Earth as possible in 2023. The last time it passed by Earth was during the time of the Neanderthals during the Stone Age period.
South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
Over the Monster
NASA ‘Third Astronaut’ Reveals Secrets From Dark Side of the Moon (VIDEO)
When the Apollo 11 landing module detached and sent Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin hurtling toward the surface of the moon, Michael Collins began a journey of his own. For the next 21 hours, the pioneering astronaut continued to orbit the moon, further removed from humanity than any person before him.
