SECOND JW MARRIOTT OPENS IN GERMANY: JW Marriott has opened its second property in Germany—JW Marriott Hotel Berlin, which complements a JW in Frankfurt. The 505-room hotel is owned by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Co. Earlier known as Hotel Berlin Central District, the hotel’s opening marks the completion of the first stage in the property’s transformation to join the JW Marriott brand. The hotel’s interiors have been designed by design firm El Ghoneimi. The hotel features eight dining venues (all of which have undergone a complete transformation), 48 event spaces spanning over 6,290 square meters, a spa and a pool. The hotel’s ongoing development will include its full transformation, which is scheduled to finish by 2025 with the renovation of all rooms.

