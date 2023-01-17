Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
TravelPulse
Phil Sproul Appointed CEO of Huntington Travel Group
Phil Sproul, a long time veteran of the Travel Industry, has joined Huntington Travel Group as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), taking control of the well known Consolidator and Tours arm, Escapades by Huntington. Sproul will oversee further development of the Canadian market while expanding the existing business in the United States.
TravelPulse
Celestyal Names New Global Chief Commercial Officer
WHY IT RATES: Lee Haslett brings a variety of key experience as a well-versed travel executive having worked in tour operations and airlines.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Editor. Celestyal, the award-winning, number one choice for travelers to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, has announced the appointment of Lee...
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
TravelPulse
US Travel and American Express Renew Partnership
The U.S. Travel Association and American Express have announced the renewal of their successful partnership with American Express returning as U.S. Travel's sole official sponsor and official card for 2023-2024. “We’re thrilled to continue this highly successful partnership, which has been beneficial for both organizations,” said U.S. Travel Association President...
Lufthansa makes lone offer for Italian legacy airline ITA
German airline Lufthansa said it submitted an offer Wednesday for a minority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways Spa, formerly Alitalia.
Albany Herald
Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
As China Reopens, Tourists Expected To Flock Back To LA
Pre-pandemic, Chinese tourism to L.A. neared 1.2 million annually. By 2022, it had fallen to about 140,000.
Hotels Magazine
In Brief: JW Marriott opens second property in Germany; NOBU comes to Morocco
SECOND JW MARRIOTT OPENS IN GERMANY: JW Marriott has opened its second property in Germany—JW Marriott Hotel Berlin, which complements a JW in Frankfurt. The 505-room hotel is owned by Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Co. Earlier known as Hotel Berlin Central District, the hotel’s opening marks the completion of the first stage in the property’s transformation to join the JW Marriott brand. The hotel’s interiors have been designed by design firm El Ghoneimi. The hotel features eight dining venues (all of which have undergone a complete transformation), 48 event spaces spanning over 6,290 square meters, a spa and a pool. The hotel’s ongoing development will include its full transformation, which is scheduled to finish by 2025 with the renovation of all rooms.
TravelPulse
KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity
WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
The Best Food Destination in the US, According to Tripadvisor Users
The travel platform analyzed millions of reviews from the past year to determine the best places to travel in 2023.
TravelPulse
Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC
The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). City vacations...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Rolling Out New Menus to All Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has new menus for the main dining room on their cruise ships. The new menus will be rolling out to all of their cruise ships over the next few weeks. Highlights of the new menus include themed nights that feature different types of cuisine from all around the world.
TravelPulse
HAL To Expand Casino Space ON Pinnacle & Signature Class Ships
Holland America Line is expanding the casino space aboard its Pinnacle and Signature Class ships, adding more traditional slots, progressive jackpots and video poker. The cruise line says the expansion will add more than 140 of the newest and most popular slot and video poker machines in the gaming industry.
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
TravelPulse
Report Highlights American LGBTQ+ Traveler Habits
A new study of American LGBTQ+ travelers highlighted some of the group’s behaviors, sentiments and attitudes when hitting the road. According to MMGY Global’s “Portrait of LGBTQ+ Travelers in America” report, respondents said representation in destination marketing materials was “very/extremely important,” and 43 percent revealed it would make them feel more confident that the destination is inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community.
TravelPulse
Visit Tampa Bay Launches Largest Out-of-State Winter Campaign
Visit Tampa Bay has announced its largest out-of-state winter marketing campaign in its history. The immersive, innovative campaign targets domestic and major international markets with more than $2 million in paid advertising along with public relations, social media and premier activations. Leveraging the Tampa Bay Effect showcasing the destination’s active...
TravelPulse
US Virgin Islands Joins Caribbean Tourism Organization
The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) joined the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) as its 25th member country, said CTO officials. The USVI’s membership comes as “CTO seeks to refocus its mandate on shaping the Caribbean tourism sector of the future,” officials said in a statement. “The relationship between...
