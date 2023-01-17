Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wbaltv.com
Some Frederick Douglass HS students could soon return to campus after water damage
There's a good chance that some -- but not all -- Frederick Douglass High School students can re-enter their building sometime next week. The students have been forced to learn virtually after frozen pipes burst over winter break, leading to extensive flooding. On Thursday, Bill Levy, the executive facilities director...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore receives $20 million for West Baltimore recreation center
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed $20 million to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center. Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore made the announcement at a press conference Thursday in the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. The facility was closed for about 12 years before it was reopened by former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife Chanel's non-profit, Level82. "We've been here for a couple years now, just operating it, but knowing what it's going to be in the future," Smith said. "I still...
halethorpe.com
Decrease in staff for gifted students proposed in Baltimore County Public Schools, concerning stakeholders
At a public hearing for Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams’ proposed budget, speakers voiced worry about the possible cuts in staffing for gifted and talented students. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
halethorpe.com
River Hill senior linebacker Dylan McCullough named 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier football defensive Player of the Year
River Hill senior Dylan McCullough had a team-leading 121 tackles, a team-high 6 1/2 sacks with 5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt. McCullough has been named the 2022 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier football defensive Player of the Year. Source: The Baltimore Sun...
halethorpe.com
High school sports roundup (Jan. 18)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Jan. 18.
halethorpe.com
St. Mary’s Joe Hayburn breaks Michael Phelps’ pool record in 100-yard backstroke at national high school meet
St. Mary’s senior Joe Hayburn’s time of 47.61 in the 100-yard backstroke on Sunday broke a pool record 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps set (48.10) in 2002.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police seek help identifying people in connection with West Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for help identifying two people walking away from the scene of a homicide in West Baltimore yesterday. The homicide took place at 1:35 on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Dashawn Anderson was stabbed in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. He died...
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
halethorpe.com
C. Milton Wright boys basketball has won four thrillers in a row, showing the growth of its young roster
C. Milton Wright regularly starts four sophomores and one junior on a team that is gaining confidence with every passing victory, especially the nail-biters.
halethorpe.com
Manchester Valley goalie Charlotte Schurman named 2022 Carroll County Times field hockey Player of the Year
Manchester Valley field hockey goalie Charlotte Schurman is the 2022 Carroll County Times field hockey Player of the Year after leading the Mavericks to the Class 2A state championship game. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
NBC Washington
Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel
The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager stabbed inside Lansdowne High School released from hospital
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl who wasstabbed last week inside Lansdowne High School is out of the hospital. Video above: Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne HS. The student returned home with family after she was seriously hurt when police said one of her classmates used...
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBAL Radio
City police investigating two homicides from Wednesday
City Police are investigating two homicides in West Baltimore. Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found a man suffering from cuts to his chest on Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim, Dashawn Anderson, was transported to Shock Trauma and was pronounced dead. Around 5:30 p.m., officers said a 30-year-old man was...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
halethorpe.com
New Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at Baltimore ball: ‘Party responsibly. You all earned that.’
“You all came out tonight!” Wes Moore told the packed crowd inside the cavernous main hall of the Baltimore Convention Center at the “People’s Ball.” “I’ve done a fair bit of speaking today,” he said, adding that now was the time to celebrate.
