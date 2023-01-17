ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore receives $20 million for West Baltimore recreation center

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and the Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed $20 million to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys and Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center. Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore made the announcement at a press conference Thursday in the Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. The facility was closed for about 12 years before it was reopened by former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and his wife Chanel's non-profit, Level82. "We've been here for a couple years now, just operating it, but knowing what it's going to be in the future," Smith said. "I still...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Mother of 3 Stabbed to Death in Laurel

The family of a mother of three found stabbed to death in Laurel, Maryland, Saturday night believes she was the victim of domestic violence. Police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road and found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley dead from multiple stab wounds. Few details have been released. Dudley’s...
LAUREL, MD
WBAL Radio

City police investigating two homicides from Wednesday

City Police are investigating two homicides in West Baltimore. Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found a man suffering from cuts to his chest on Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim, Dashawn Anderson, was transported to Shock Trauma and was pronounced dead. Around 5:30 p.m., officers said a 30-year-old man was...
BALTIMORE, MD

