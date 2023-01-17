Read full article on original website
Multiple MTSU Alumni Named CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence
After almost a decade as a high school band director, MTSU alumni John Hazlett has not only shared his expertise with his students — he has advanced his education at MTSU to better serve them and received recognition for his efforts, most recently named a CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence for the third time.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
PaperDoll Handmade Converts Old Books into Works of Art
Sarah Holmes has been making things like flowers and cats and Christmas trees out of discarded books for many years and she has recently expanded her business – PaperDoll Handman – by opening a boutique in a The Painted Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is best known for her locations in The Painted Tree in Murfreesboro, The Painted Tree in Franklin, Simplicity in Bell Buckle, and The Basement Marketplace in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory.
Groundbreaking for MTSU Student-Athlete Performance Center Postponed Due to Passing of Trustee Joey Jacobs
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Town of Smyrna Looking to Fill Several Board & Advisory Committee Openings
The Town of Smyrna has several Board & Advisory Committee Openings available for the following:. Being a member of a board or committee is a great way to get involved in your community and serve them well. For more information, and / or to apply for an open seat, please...
Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications
The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year. “The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for...
Ribbon Cutting: BBeautiful Injectables in Murfreesboro
BBeautiful Injectables held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I in Murfreesboro. Full-service Medical spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! See our site for all services!. 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I. Murfreesboro, TN 37127. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 6.
OBITUARY: Ayad Elzarad
Ayad Elzarad, age 54, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Ayad was born in Qatar and attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale where he acquired his Bachelor’s of Electrical Engineering degree. Ayad worked for 26 years at Schneider Electric as a Project Manager. He has lived in Rutherford County for the past twenty-six years.
Nashville Ballet to Highlight Stories of Music City’s Past in ‘Anthology’ this February
Featuring choreography by award-winning creators and live music by MORGXN. Nashville Ballet will continue their 2022-23 season and kick off the new year with the world premiere of Anthology. Conceptualized by Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, Anthology will highlight unexplored stories of Music City’s past. Inspired by his passion for community, music, and movement, Anthology will be Vasterling’s final world premiere as Artistic Director of the company.
Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination has made a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo after a two-year hiatus. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival is bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo glows with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three...
Center for Arts Presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
The Center for Arts Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening on Friday, January 13. “I am so excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Joseph is a beautiful story of forgiveness, redemption, hope amid darkness, and the fulfillment of dreams. Sold into slavery by jealous brothers then wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself thrown in prison. Have you ever been there? Misunderstood, mistreated, wrongly accused, and betrayed? As I have told my cast during the rehearsal process, “Go, Go, Go Joseph” is my favorite song of the show…it is a party in the dungeon during Joseph’s darkest hours. The beautiful thing about this scene is the celebration takes place in prison. No one came to let him out. He’s still doing time, yet the party is on. I truly believe joy and thanksgiving are great weapons to defeat darkness. It’s easy to complain when things are bad but to stand in the midst of these trying times and give praise to God and celebrate is a powerful weapon in your hand,” shares Denise Parton, the show’s Director and the Center’s Director of Education.
Tablao Flamenco to Light Up the TPAC Stage with Three Soulful Performances
Award-winning artists from around the world take the stage for three soulful performances of Tablao Flamenco at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Johnson Theater April 20-22. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, atTPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne ‘Betsy’ Russell
Elizabeth Anne “Betsy” Russell, age 104 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on January 13, 2023. She was born in Hillsboro, Il and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Russell; parents, Guy McCamant, and Edna Wallace McCamant. Mrs. Russell was a...
OBITUARY: Richard Barham Clark
Richard Barham Clark, age 75 of Fosterville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Frank Richard Clark and Mary Lou Douglas Clark. Mr. Clark was also preceded in death by sisters, Sissy Adcock and Betty Bahou and brothers, Raymond T. Clark and Richard Clark.
TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With These 4 Nashville Events
Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday, January 19th. In honor of the Queen of Country, here are some Nashville celebrations. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville. January 21, 7 pm, 9:30 pm. The Opry plans to celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday (the superstar’s favorite number)...
OBITUARY: Joe Ann Shoffner
Joe Ann Shoffner, age 72, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on January 14th, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She was born on September 18th, 1950, to parents Clarence Warrick and Dorothy Ashford of Murfreesboro, TN. Joe Ann is preceded by her grandparents, John and...
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.
OBITUARY: William Charles ‘Chuck’ James
Mr. William Charles “Chuck” James, age 56, of Christiana, TN passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Harry Charles Ruemmler and Ann Marie Cox. Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member...
WEATHER ALERT- 1-18,2022
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190600- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0001.230119T0100Z-230119T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 157 PM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
