Bonita Springs movies in the park showing "Lady and The Tramp"

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
The City of Bonita Springs invites the public to "Movies in the Park" on Saturday, January 21 st , 2023.

This showing will feature the family-friendly animated classic “Lady and the Tramp”.

Organizers say Riverside Park will be lit up with pink and red lighting.

The "Movies in the Park" series is a unique outdoor movie-watching experience.

The movie starts at dusk approximately 6:15 pm - 6:30 pm.

The event is free for the community.

For more information about the event please call Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262.

