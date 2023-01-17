Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
1 dead following Florence County chase involving stolen car, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the area of Salem Road in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said they were chasing a car reported to be stolen when it wrecked. Joye said any additional information will...
wpde.com
Driver dies in Florence Co. wreck while attempting to elude law enforcement: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a collision Friday afternoon in Florence county on McAllister Mill Rd. near Salem Rd. Master Trooper James Miller with SCHP says the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Miller, a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck...
WMBF
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
wpde.com
Traffic blocked due to Highway 501 crash involving Horry Co. ambulance
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash, including a Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) vehicle, is causing lanes of traffic to be blocked in the area of East Highway 501 and Bluewater Road near Aynor. HCFR said four people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. The South...
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street is closed. Our crew on the...
Darlington County deputies on scene of shooting in Darlington area
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies were on scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in the Darlington area, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the area of Syracuse Street and Tallulah Street, deputies said. No other details about the shooting were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
WMBF
SCHP identifies possible suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have identified the type of vehicle they are looking for in a deadly hit-and-run case in Florence. The agency sent out a flyer stating they are looking for a 2002 to 2009 GMC Envoy in connection to the crash. The color of the SUV is unknown, but the vehicle should have damage to the passenger side headlight area.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Deputies investigating shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting in the area of Syracuse Street. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WMBF News...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
wpde.com
Darlington Co. sheriff talks arrests where victim was held in dog kennel before shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY (WPDE) — Community tips and other key information helped investigators unravel a murder case where a man is alleged to have been confined in a dog kennel before he was shot and killed, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. "We are just thankful that we have...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard
HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
Southbound Interstate 95 in Florence County back open after 3 tractor trailers involved in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the West Palmetto Street interchange in Florence County have been reopened after an overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes were shut down at exit 157, but reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to SCDOT’s traffic-monitoring […]
myhorrynews.com
2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry
Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
1 person dead after crash in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way […]
WMBF
Warrants: Florence man pistol-whipped, pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach assault
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is facing charges in connection to an assault at a Myrtle Beach resort nearly two years ago. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Severn Godbolt is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wchstv.com
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
