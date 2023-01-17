Read full article on original website
Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination has made a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo after a two-year hiatus. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival is bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo glows with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three...
2023 Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater
The season hasn’t started yet at Ascend Amphitheater but here is a list of concerts scheduled so far for 2023, so you can plan ahead!. Ascend Amphitheater is located at 310 1st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201. It is an open-air event venue located on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee.
6 Live Shows this Week-January 16, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 16 -January 22, 2023. 1Twilight Train. Thursday, January 19, 7:30 pm. 3rd...
Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With These 4 Nashville Events
Dolly Parton is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday, January 19th. In honor of the Queen of Country, here are some Nashville celebrations. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville. January 21, 7 pm, 9:30 pm. The Opry plans to celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday (the superstar’s favorite number)...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
CMT Reveals the Next Women of Country 2023
CMT has revealed 16 new artists named to its “CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY” franchise, kicking off a special 10 year anniversary celebration of CMT’s storied program and long-running effort to support and promote developing female talent. This year’s group of participants marks the largest class in NWOC program history.
Center for Arts Presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
The Center for Arts Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening on Friday, January 13. “I am so excited to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Joseph is a beautiful story of forgiveness, redemption, hope amid darkness, and the fulfillment of dreams. Sold into slavery by jealous brothers then wrongly accused by Potiphar’s wife, Joseph finds himself thrown in prison. Have you ever been there? Misunderstood, mistreated, wrongly accused, and betrayed? As I have told my cast during the rehearsal process, “Go, Go, Go Joseph” is my favorite song of the show…it is a party in the dungeon during Joseph’s darkest hours. The beautiful thing about this scene is the celebration takes place in prison. No one came to let him out. He’s still doing time, yet the party is on. I truly believe joy and thanksgiving are great weapons to defeat darkness. It’s easy to complain when things are bad but to stand in the midst of these trying times and give praise to God and celebrate is a powerful weapon in your hand,” shares Denise Parton, the show’s Director and the Center’s Director of Education.
PaperDoll Handmade Converts Old Books into Works of Art
Sarah Holmes has been making things like flowers and cats and Christmas trees out of discarded books for many years and she has recently expanded her business – PaperDoll Handman – by opening a boutique in a The Painted Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is best known for her locations in The Painted Tree in Murfreesboro, The Painted Tree in Franklin, Simplicity in Bell Buckle, and The Basement Marketplace in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory.
Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home
The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country. The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.
TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Middle Tennessee Animal Shelter
Taylor Swift is known for her music but also for giving back. Recently, Swift made a generous donation to Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin. The shelter shared on social media, “We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.”. Since Swift made the donation, the shelter...
Disney Animation Immersive Experience Sets Date for Nashville Exhibition
Following a celebrated world premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022, Lighthouse Immersive’s highly anticipated Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will see its U.S. premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Cleveland (850 E. 72nd St.) on Jan. 19, 2023. The exhibition will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville (4416 Ridgefield Way) on...
Read To Succeed’s 2023 ‘One Book’ to Be Part of Mental Health Discussion
Read To Succeed, the community organization that offers free literacy programs to children and adults in the county, also promotes literacy through a number of events, including their annual One Book initiative. The initiative promotes community conversation about a single book by asking everyone who lives in the county to read the same book. The book was announced in early January, and this year’s book is Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb.
The Titans Have Been Chosen by the NFL to Play in London Next Season
For the first time since 2018, the Titans will travel to the United Kingdom for a game. Their opponent has not been confirmed yet. This will be sorted out when the official schedule is released. The teams they could face off against include the Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Patriots. These franchises have been designated by the NFL for the 2023 International Games.
WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications
The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year. “The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for...
Ribbon Cutting: BBeautiful Injectables in Murfreesboro
BBeautiful Injectables held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I in Murfreesboro. Full-service Medical spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! See our site for all services!. 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I. Murfreesboro, TN 37127. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 6.
Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
Honorees will be recognized at Business at its Best on Feb. 7. The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.
