centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sneak Peek at Saturday’s Portermania in Redmond
Central Oregon has more breweries per capita than any other area in the United States. But most of what we’re known for around here is our IPAs or India Pale Ales. In the interest of fairness and tastiness, our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes decided to take a trip down the road to get a sneak peek at “Portermania.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend musher prepares for 56-mile Idaho race, honors dog sledding history
For musher Jane Devlin, dog sledding isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. “It’s huge. It takes all your money, all your time, all your love. Everything goes on hold and it’s all worth it,” Devlin said. She’s been mushing dogs for 17 years and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR
Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon. The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911...
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave
The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Inside look at the award-winning way Prineville stores, recovers its water
Prineville recently won an award from the League of Oregon Cities, recognizing the development of the “Aquifer Storage and Recovery System.”. It’s cool science: Hydrology, geology and engineering all mixed together. Here’s how the ASR works. During the winter when demand is low, they pump water out of...
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine Library set to close for remodeling; Temporary space to open
The La Pine Library will soon be moving into temporary digs while its main building undergoes remodeling. The Deschutes Public Library announced that the La Pine location will close at the end of the day on Jan. 25 to start the project. A temporary space will open in late February...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Tuesday night of a stranded motorist from Redmond whose pickup truck became stuck in heavy snow in the Big Summit Prairie area northeast of Prineville. The post Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregonian.com
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend man assaulted by teens at Pine Nursery Park, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and another is being sought after an alleged assault on a 50-year-old Bend man at Pine Nursery Park Thursday night. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the victim had been assaulted and the attackers had attempted to take his money.
bendsource.com
Bend's Best Boston Cream Doughnuts
Now that we're through with pumpkin pie season as well as apple, sweet potato and pecan pie seasons, it's time to kick off Boston cream pie season. The dessert was, in fact, created in Boston (in 1856, the year the Oregon Territory was established) but is a misnomer as it's not pie. So, doughnut makers glommed onto the fact that it needn't be cake, either.
KTVZ
Survey finds Bend residents’ quality-of-life ratings have fallen markedly, as seen across Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend residents in a community survey last month gave distinctly lower grades to the area’s quality of life than just two years ago, city councilors were told Wednesday night, reflecting a similar decline seen across the state, amid COVID-19 impacts and economic challenges. DHM...
Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly
The Bend Parkway is driven daily by thousands of Central Oregonians, as well as many travelers and visitors, and they can see how the roadway looks and what sometimes clutters the roadsides -- trash. The post Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly appeared first on KTVZ.
kauainownews.com
Volcano Watch: Newberry volcano in Oregon designated as “very high threat” by U.S. Geological Survey
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by scientists and affiliates of the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The shield-shaped stratovolcano is located about 20 miles south of Bend, Oregon, and is one of the largest and most hazardous active volcanoes in the United States. It...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs
A puppy named Dill who was injured in a head-on collision in Bend last weekend is now getting acupuncture and physical therapy after undergoing surgery on his fractured femur. But it remains unclear if he’ll regain full use of his back legs. Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) said Dill’s surgery...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend surgeon who trained Ethiopian neurosurgeons to treat children dies at 76
A doctor and trailblazer in ethiopia’s neurosurgery field passed away in Bend this week. Dutch-American Doctor Marinus “Dick” Koning trained Ethiopia’s first generation of neurosurgeons to treat babies and children with spina bifida. That’s a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Medical trainers coming to Oregon high school rodeo championships
A Bend-based organization supporting high school athletic trainers wants to help establish concussion protocols for rodeo contestants. The Center Foundation provides trainers for eight schools in the area and already has those protocols in place for other sports. Now, the foundation will have a presence at the state high school rodeo championships.
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
