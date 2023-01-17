ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

▶️ Sneak Peek at Saturday’s Portermania in Redmond

Central Oregon has more breweries per capita than any other area in the United States. But most of what we’re known for around here is our IPAs or India Pale Ales. In the interest of fairness and tastiness, our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes decided to take a trip down the road to get a sneak peek at “Portermania.”
REDMOND, OR
▶️ 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR

Deschutes County Search and Rescue volunteers helped to rescue a 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from California who got stuck in deep snow and ice near Bend Thursday afternoon. The following is a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. On 01/19/23 at approximately 3:22 PM, Deschutes County 911...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
OREGON STATE
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
BEND, OR
La Pine Library set to close for remodeling; Temporary space to open

The La Pine Library will soon be moving into temporary digs while its main building undergoes remodeling. The Deschutes Public Library announced that the La Pine location will close at the end of the day on Jan. 25 to start the project. A temporary space will open in late February...
LA PINE, OR
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?

When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
BEND, OR
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above

From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
PRINEVILLE, OR
▶️ Bend man assaulted by teens at Pine Nursery Park, deputies say

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and another is being sought after an alleged assault on a 50-year-old Bend man at Pine Nursery Park Thursday night. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated the victim had been assaulted and the attackers had attempted to take his money.
BEND, OR
Bend's Best Boston Cream Doughnuts

Now that we're through with pumpkin pie season as well as apple, sweet potato and pecan pie seasons, it's time to kick off Boston cream pie season. The dessert was, in fact, created in Boston (in 1856, the year the Oregon Territory was established) but is a misnomer as it's not pie. So, doughnut makers glommed onto the fact that it needn't be cake, either.
BEND, OR
▶️ Dill update: Injured pup getting rehab, but may not regain use of back legs

A puppy named Dill who was injured in a head-on collision in Bend last weekend is now getting acupuncture and physical therapy after undergoing surgery on his fractured femur. But it remains unclear if he’ll regain full use of his back legs. Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) said Dill’s surgery...
Bend surgeon who trained Ethiopian neurosurgeons to treat children dies at 76

A doctor and trailblazer in ethiopia’s neurosurgery field passed away in Bend this week. Dutch-American Doctor Marinus “Dick” Koning trained Ethiopia’s first generation of neurosurgeons to treat babies and children with spina bifida. That’s a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth.
BEND, OR
▶️ Medical trainers coming to Oregon high school rodeo championships

A Bend-based organization supporting high school athletic trainers wants to help establish concussion protocols for rodeo contestants. The Center Foundation provides trainers for eight schools in the area and already has those protocols in place for other sports. Now, the foundation will have a presence at the state high school rodeo championships.
BEND, OR
After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

