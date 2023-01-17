Read full article on original website
Related
TravelPulse
Atlas Ocean Voyages Offering New Epicurean Expeditions
Atlas Ocean Voyages is expanding its itineraries to offer foodies a chance to explore some of the most iconic ports in Europe beginning this April with its lineup of Epicurean Expeditions. Epicurean Expeditions are available on all Mediterranean sailings from April through October 2023 and include several onboard experiences offering...
TravelPulse
Uniworld Introduces Wave Season Savings of Up to $1,500
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has unveiled a Wave Season offer that provides travelers with savings of up to $1,500 per person on select 2023 itineraries. The offer applies to new, individual bookings made between December 19, 2022, and February 28, 2023, on “full-fare bookings only” for any stateroom category, the luxury riverboat line said.
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to Africa
A new year means new opportunities to travel, and destinations across Africa, from Egypt to Rwanda to South Africa, are becoming more popular for their cultural heritage and conservation efforts. In fact, animals are synonymous with this continent, probably moreso than any other continent in the world (except Antarctica, perhaps, because who doesn't love penguins?). Another big draw to this continent is heritage travel, especially for members of the African diaspora in the Americas.
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Sint Maarten approves plan to destroy entire population of vervet monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys, as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund the Nature Foundation St Maarten NGO to capture and...
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Thrillist
Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip
There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.
cntraveler.com
Advice for First-Time Cruisers, From a Crew Member Who's Spent 20 Years at Sea
For many travelers, cruising is an art form to be perfected over years of extensive sailing. Everything from finding the type of cruise lines that best suit your travel style, to the most strategic ways to pack, and the best places to hang out on board are all insights that are honed over numerous voyages.
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners
Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious. The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia. The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that...
cntraveler.com
On a Scouting Trip With Travel Company Black Tomato, I Got to See How a New Itinerary Takes Shape
I turn, confused, to our guide Claudio and ask whether that aggressive drilling is coming from a jackhammer. He realizes that I’m serious and cracks up before telling our hiking party of three that there’s a tiny endemic woodpecker in a tree nearby. I’m not such a city slicker that I don’t know a bird from a power tool, but the percussive pecking is just so loud. Apparently, when you’re somewhere truly remote and all of those barely perceptible vestiges of human existence—the muffled backbeat of highway traffic, the puffy parallel lines of fading contrail, that sun-bleached candy wrapper—disappear, nature comes into sharp relief.
TravelPulse
KHM Travel Group Expands Commitment to Supporting Diversity
WHY IT RATES: KHM Travel Group, a host agency for travel advisors, is actively developing programs and initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion within its agency and body of advisors. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. KHM Travel Group is continuing its commitment to building a culture that...
TravelPulse
Goway Secures Exclusive Spots For 2023 Japan Cherry Blossom Season
Goway Travel reports that it has secured exclusive spots in Japan for this spring’s cherry blossom season, the first time since before the pandemic that foreign travellers can visit Japan for the ‘hanami’ season. Currently, there is almost no availability for foreign travellers, with all tours and...
TravelPulse
The Essential Saudi Arabia: Must-See Attractions
Planning a journey to Saudi Arabia can feel overwhelming, particularly if you have never visited before. There are so many destinations and sites to choose from within the Kingdom, many of which are located away from major Saudi travel hubs like Riyadh and Jeddah. There are also five unique UNESCO World Heritage sites to choose from, each playing its own part in the history of this unique region of the world.
TravelPulse
Mexico Bans Smoking in Public Spaces, Including Resorts and Beaches
The Government of Mexico has approved the new Law on Tobacco Control, the most wide-ranging in the Americas, which has forbidden national or foreign citizens from smoking in public spaces, such as beaches, resorts, patios, balconies, terraces, amusement parks, shopping malls, public transport, and entertainment centers, among many other places.
TravelPulse
Delta Refreshes Onboard F&B Menu Options for the New Year
With the arrival of a new year, Delta Air Lines is once again refreshing and enhancing its in-flight food and beverage menu, bringing back at least one customer favorite, and introducing some intriguing new additions. In 2023, Delta customers will see the return of the signature Delta One dessert cart,...
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
TravelPulse
Visit Tampa Bay Launches Largest Out-of-State Winter Campaign
Visit Tampa Bay has announced its largest out-of-state winter marketing campaign in its history. The immersive, innovative campaign targets domestic and major international markets with more than $2 million in paid advertising along with public relations, social media and premier activations. Leveraging the Tampa Bay Effect showcasing the destination’s active...
Comments / 0