Lehigh Acres, FL

Investigators continue search for killer in 2017 Lehigh Acres cold case

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Investigators are asking the public for their help in gathering any information on a man’s homicide six years ago in Lehigh Acres.

Lee County deputies responded to the 400 block of Chamonix Avenue in reference to a shooting on January 15, 2017.

When they arrived, they found Bruce Faulkner dead inside the garage of the residence, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Detectives with the Major Crime Units determined Faulkner’s death to be a homicide.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information on the crime to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

