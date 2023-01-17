ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Loris. Friday morning around 8:20, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to East Highway 9 at Flag Patch Road. Lanes of travel are blocked, HCFR says,...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate death between Red Springs, Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The death investigation is in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road, Wilkins said. Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators were on scene. Wilkins said more details would be provided […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg teen is 6th person charged in ‘pre-planned’ Robeson County killing, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg teenager is the sixth person charged in the December “pre-planned” killing of a Robeson County man during an attempted robbery, authorities said. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, the Robeson […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard

HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

18-wheeler involved in Conway crash on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 Bypass near Wright Boulevard, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The tractor-trailer hit an electrical pole. NEW: Man charged with DUI in deadly crash near Carolina Forest. There are no reported...
CONWAY, SC
local21news.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

