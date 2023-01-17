Read full article on original website
wpde.com
1 dead following Florence County chase involving stolen car, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the area of Salem Road in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said they were chasing a car reported to be stolen when it wrecked. Joye said any additional information will...
wpde.com
Traffic blocked due to Highway 501 crash involving Horry Co. ambulance
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash, including a Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) vehicle, is causing lanes of traffic to be blocked in the area of East Highway 501 and Bluewater Road near Aynor. HCFR said four people are being transported to the hospital with injuries. The South...
wpde.com
Driver dies in Florence Co. wreck while attempting to elude law enforcement: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a collision Friday afternoon in Florence county on McAllister Mill Rd. near Salem Rd. Master Trooper James Miller with SCHP says the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Miller, a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck...
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street is closed. Our crew on the...
cbs17
Woman dies after being struck by Lexus in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Fayetteville. The N.C. Highway Patrol was called to a reported pedestrian crash at 5:45 a.m. Trooper Gibson told CBS 17 that a woman had been in the roadway of N.C. 87 near Eastern...
wpde.com
4 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Loris. Friday morning around 8:20, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to East Highway 9 at Flag Patch Road. Lanes of travel are blocked, HCFR says,...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
Robeson County deputies investigate death between Red Springs, Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The death investigation is in the area of Buie-Philadelphus Road, Wilkins said. Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators were on scene. Wilkins said more details would be provided […]
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
Laurinburg teen is 6th person charged in ‘pre-planned’ Robeson County killing, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg teenager is the sixth person charged in the December “pre-planned” killing of a Robeson County man during an attempted robbery, authorities said. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, the Robeson […]
wpde.com
Deputies seeking suspect vehicle in deadly Florence Co. hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on January 9. The hit-and-run happened around 6:15 p.m. near North Irby Street in Florence County. The vehicle involved is a 2002-2009 GMC Envoy that would have damage to the passenger side headlight area. The...
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
1 person dead after crash in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Robeson County, according to NCHP First Sgt. S.B. Lewis. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 41 at Regan Church Road, according to Lewis. The driver of the car failed to yield the right of way […]
Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies 29-year-old found dead in missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a 29-year-old who was found dead as part of a missing person investigation. Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found dead Monday in the 3700 block of Green Sea Road, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Soles was […]
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman's fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
RCSO: S.C. man tried to sell stolen vehicle at Richmond County scrap yard
HAMLET — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Richmond County and trying to sell it to a scrap yard. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy took a report on Nov. 11 2022 from a resident claiming their vehicle had been stolen from their yard Battley Dairy Road. The vehicle was then listed as stolen with the National Crime Information Center.
wpde.com
18-wheeler involved in Conway crash on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 Bypass near Wright Boulevard, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The tractor-trailer hit an electrical pole. NEW: Man charged with DUI in deadly crash near Carolina Forest. There are no reported...
foxwilmington.com
Trial begins for man charged with second degree murder for crash that killed two Wilmington teens
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The trial is underway for Broderick Jones, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a crash that killed two Wilmington teens in Feb. 2017. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office says that Jones was leaving a Super Bowl party...
local21news.com
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
