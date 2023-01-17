Former Steelers Super Bowl assistant Ray Horton takes over as USFL Maulers head coach

Shown in this photo while serving as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2013, former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning assistant coach Ray Horton has taken over as head coach of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

It’s one former Super Bowl-winning Steelers assistant coach to another in regard to who’s coaching the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Ray Horton, the Steelers’ secondary coach during their three most recent Super Bowl appearances, is taking over as head coach of Pittsburgh’s USFL franchise. Horton replaces Kirby Wilson, with whom he served on the Steelers staff over the first four seasons of the Mike Tomlin tenure.

“Ray’s passion is helping players maximize their talents to become the best they can be,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Darryl Johnston said in a prepared statement. “Ray’s experience and expertise will help our players and assistant coaches succeed at the professional level, and I know he will bring an exciting brand of football to Pittsburgh Maulers fans.”

Johnston, the former Dallas Cowboys fullback, was teammates with Horton during the Cowboys’ 1992 Super Bowl-winning season.

“Ray is a great leader,” Johnston said, “and an even better person.”

Horton, 62, spent seven seasons (2004-10) on the Steelers’ staff. The first three under Bill Cowher included the Super Bowl XL championship, but Horton was retained when Tomlin took over in 2007. He was part of another Super Bowl title after the 2008 season, and his final game with the Steelers was their Super Bowl XLV loss in February 2011.

Horton spent the next six seasons as a defensive coordinator for three NFL teams. His most recent job was as defensive backs coach for the then-Washington Redskins in 2019.

In a prepared statement, Horton said he was “humbled” in landing first head coaching gig at any level.

“We’re returning a solid core from one of the best defenses in the league, including All-USFL safety Bryce Torneden and Pittsburgh-native (safety) Tre Tarpley,” Horton said. “As we look for the next great quarterback in the USFL, I’m also excited about our returning offensive core. We will stay focused on delivering a USFL championship to Pittsburgh Maulers fans.”

Wilson resigned earlier this month for personal reasons. The Steelers’ running backs coach from 2007-13, Wilson went 1-9 as Maulers coach in the USFL’s reboot last season.

“I had a wonderful experience during the history-making first year of the USFL,” Wilson said in a statement. “I will be forever grateful and forever a fan of this professional league.”

Horton previously interviewed in front of the USFL coaching search committee that included Johnston, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian.

“Coach Horton left a great impression on everyone on the committee, so when Kirby Wilson informed the USFL that he was unexpectedly resigning, the first phone call we made was to Ray,” Johnston said.

Horton is part of pending lawsuit against the NFL originally filed by current Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores that alleges racial discrimination in hiring practices for coaches. According to court documents, Horton’s contention is his 2016 interview to be Tennessee Titans head coach was “completely (a) sham” to comply with the Rooney Rule that minorities are interviewed for all open positions. Horton was then the Titans’ defensive coordinator. The team instead hired former Steelers offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey.

Horton’s son, Jarren, served as the Maulers’ defensive coordinator last season under Wilson. He will stay on his father’s staff.

The USFL’s second season since its rebirth — aside from the league and franchise names, it holds no formal ties to the 1980’s USFL that featured the Maulers for one season — kicks off April 15.

The Maulers in 2023 will not be based out of or play in Pittsburgh. The league plans to announce soon where the Maulers’ base will be for this season. In 2022, all eight league teams played in Birmingham, Ala. This season, the league will stage “home” games for two teams each in four league cities.