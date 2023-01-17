ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Steelers Super Bowl assistant Ray Horton takes over as USFL Maulers head coach

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8RE6_0kHVSCVh00
Shown in this photo while serving as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2013, former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning assistant coach Ray Horton has taken over as head coach of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

It’s one former Super Bowl-winning Steelers assistant coach to another in regard to who’s coaching the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Ray Horton, the Steelers’ secondary coach during their three most recent Super Bowl appearances, is taking over as head coach of Pittsburgh’s USFL franchise. Horton replaces Kirby Wilson, with whom he served on the Steelers staff over the first four seasons of the Mike Tomlin tenure.

“Ray’s passion is helping players maximize their talents to become the best they can be,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Darryl Johnston said in a prepared statement. “Ray’s experience and expertise will help our players and assistant coaches succeed at the professional level, and I know he will bring an exciting brand of football to Pittsburgh Maulers fans.”

Johnston, the former Dallas Cowboys fullback, was teammates with Horton during the Cowboys’ 1992 Super Bowl-winning season.

“Ray is a great leader,” Johnston said, “and an even better person.”

Horton, 62, spent seven seasons (2004-10) on the Steelers’ staff. The first three under Bill Cowher included the Super Bowl XL championship, but Horton was retained when Tomlin took over in 2007. He was part of another Super Bowl title after the 2008 season, and his final game with the Steelers was their Super Bowl XLV loss in February 2011.

Horton spent the next six seasons as a defensive coordinator for three NFL teams. His most recent job was as defensive backs coach for the then-Washington Redskins in 2019.

In a prepared statement, Horton said he was “humbled” in landing first head coaching gig at any level.

“We’re returning a solid core from one of the best defenses in the league, including All-USFL safety Bryce Torneden and Pittsburgh-native (safety) Tre Tarpley,” Horton said. “As we look for the next great quarterback in the USFL, I’m also excited about our returning offensive core. We will stay focused on delivering a USFL championship to Pittsburgh Maulers fans.”

Wilson resigned earlier this month for personal reasons. The Steelers’ running backs coach from 2007-13, Wilson went 1-9 as Maulers coach in the USFL’s reboot last season.

“I had a wonderful experience during the history-making first year of the USFL,” Wilson said in a statement. “I will be forever grateful and forever a fan of this professional league.”

Horton previously interviewed in front of the USFL coaching search committee that included Johnston, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian.

“Coach Horton left a great impression on everyone on the committee, so when Kirby Wilson informed the USFL that he was unexpectedly resigning, the first phone call we made was to Ray,” Johnston said.

Horton is part of pending lawsuit against the NFL originally filed by current Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores that alleges racial discrimination in hiring practices for coaches. According to court documents, Horton’s contention is his 2016 interview to be Tennessee Titans head coach was “completely (a) sham” to comply with the Rooney Rule that minorities are interviewed for all open positions. Horton was then the Titans’ defensive coordinator. The team instead hired former Steelers offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey.

Horton’s son, Jarren, served as the Maulers’ defensive coordinator last season under Wilson. He will stay on his father’s staff.

The USFL’s second season since its rebirth — aside from the league and franchise names, it holds no formal ties to the 1980’s USFL that featured the Maulers for one season — kicks off April 15.

The Maulers in 2023 will not be based out of or play in Pittsburgh. The league plans to announce soon where the Maulers’ base will be for this season. In 2022, all eight league teams played in Birmingham, Ala. This season, the league will stage “home” games for two teams each in four league cities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
The Tennessean

Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search

The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns hiring Jim Schwartz gives defensive tackle watch more juice | Nate Ulrich

BEREA — Jim Schwartz endeared himself to many Browns fans Wednesday. He took a trip down memory lane and discussed cutting his NFL teeth in Cleveland as a scout under coach Bill Belichick from 1993-95. He emphasized the importance of holding the best Browns players accountable to establish the culture he'll seek as the franchise's new defensive coordinator.
CLEVELAND, OH
Adrian Holman

2023 NFL Divisional Playoff schedule

The National Football League (NFL) Divisional Playoffs will be this weekend. Here is a quick look at the schedule. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) - 4:30 PM EST.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints begin coaching staff changes, dismiss longtime assistant Dan Roushar

The New Orleans Saints have begun making changes to their coaching staff, with Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan first reporting that the team has dismissed longtime assistant coach Dan Roushar. Roushar joined the Saints back in 2013 as their running backs coach, and he’s held a variety of titles over the last decade as their offensive line coach, tight ends coach, and run-game coordinator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
991
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy