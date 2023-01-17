ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PublicSource

Pittsburgh Public, operating at half of its capacity, faces projected loss of nearly 6,000 students by 2031

With fewer students in schools, it may become difficult for the district to keep up with the increased costs of maintaining its aging school buildings, leading to potential school closures or bids to consolidate with other school districts.  The post Pittsburgh Public, operating at half of its capacity, faces projected loss of nearly 6,000 students by 2031 appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PublicSource

Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

UPMC grew too fast, gained too much market share, report says

A report released Thursday said Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has gained too much share of the market and has too much power. The American Economic Liberties Project, which produced the report, is a nonprofit group that formed to research consolidated corporate power and advocate for stronger antitrust regulations. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-18-2023

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (ANNUAL SALARY $158,544 – $237,828) Chief Financial Officer. The CFO directs all financial activities of the organization, including accounting, payroll, accounts receivable and payable, fare collection systems (non-IT functions of same), treasury operations, Strategic revenue planning and grants accounting and programs, and procurement. This division currently includes Finance, Procurement/Purchasing, Strategic Planning, and Project Management. The CFO has oversight of external and regulatory audits of PRT.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

21 Fox Chapel Area students make honors bands

Twenty-one Fox Chapel Area School District students were selected by audition to perform with the 2023 Allegheny Valley senior and junior high honors bands. Seventh to 12th grade student musicians from the Avonworth, Fox Chapel Area, Hampton, North Allegheny, Northgate, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Riverview, and Shaler Area school districts auditioned, and 200 were selected.
FOX CHAPEL, PA

