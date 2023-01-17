Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh Public, operating at half of its capacity, faces projected loss of nearly 6,000 students by 2031
With fewer students in schools, it may become difficult for the district to keep up with the increased costs of maintaining its aging school buildings, leading to potential school closures or bids to consolidate with other school districts. The post Pittsburgh Public, operating at half of its capacity, faces projected loss of nearly 6,000 students by 2031 appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gun safety program at Northland Library in McCandless to focus on kids
A local gun safety awareness group is working to keep unsecured guns from getting into the hands of children. Be SMART Pittsburgh is presenting Be SMART for Kids on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m., at the Northland Public Library on Cumberland Road in McCandless. Be SMART for Kids is a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unified bocce team at North Allegheny brings together students with, without disabilities
Unified bocce finally is rolling at North Allegheny. Unified bocce is one of the latest sports added to the NA athletic department. Unified sports join people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It’s sponsored by the Special Olympics. “I have loved bocce ball ever since I...
Pittsburgh moves forward with plan to relieve residents' medical debts
Pittsburgh City Council has advanced a proposal to use $1 million in covid-relief funding to alleviate residents’ medical debts. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the proposal last month and suggested that the city hire RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit, to buy dischargeable health care debt directly from hospitals and then forgive it.
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
UPMC grew too fast, gained too much market share, report says
A report released Thursday said Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has gained too much share of the market and has too much power. The American Economic Liberties Project, which produced the report, is a nonprofit group that formed to research consolidated corporate power and advocate for stronger antitrust regulations. In...
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 1-18-2023
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (ANNUAL SALARY $158,544 – $237,828) Chief Financial Officer. The CFO directs all financial activities of the organization, including accounting, payroll, accounts receivable and payable, fare collection systems (non-IT functions of same), treasury operations, Strategic revenue planning and grants accounting and programs, and procurement. This division currently includes Finance, Procurement/Purchasing, Strategic Planning, and Project Management. The CFO has oversight of external and regulatory audits of PRT.
wtae.com
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Employment drops at community colleges in Pittsburgh and statewide over past 3 years
PITTSBURGH — Community colleges across Pennsylvania have seen combined employment declines of almost 500 between 2019 and 2022, with an even sharper decline at the four Pittsburgh-area community colleges. The Community College of Allegheny County shed 142 employees over this span, a 17% decline. The statewide drop was 7.5%....
Local leaders blame UPMC dominance for healthcare worker shortage
In a white paper released by the American Economic Liberties Project, Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) and State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Allegheny County) say UPMC’s dominance has led to lower wages, limited opportunities for workers and more.
Allegheny County special election date set, results will determine state House control
The dates for three pivotal state House special elections in Allegheny County are set following legal wrangling over who could schedule them and when they would be held. The outcomes of the races will determine which party controls the state House for the remainder of the two-year session. The Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
21 Fox Chapel Area students make honors bands
Twenty-one Fox Chapel Area School District students were selected by audition to perform with the 2023 Allegheny Valley senior and junior high honors bands. Seventh to 12th grade student musicians from the Avonworth, Fox Chapel Area, Hampton, North Allegheny, Northgate, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Riverview, and Shaler Area school districts auditioned, and 200 were selected.
CBS News
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on leave, accused of staging dead cat on a fence
A Pittsburgh police officer is on leave after an incident involving a feral cat. Police say that officer placed a deceased cat on a fence behind a station, staging it to look like it was climbing. The bureau says it's taking this incident very seriously and the officer in question...
'The real McCoy': Greensburg native appointed acting Pa. attorney general
More than three decades ago, Michelle Henry was walking the halls of Greensburg Salem High School with her classmates. This week, the 53-year-old Greensburg native was named acting Pennsylvania attorney general. After graduating from high school and Allegheny College, Henry headed east to attend the Widener University School of Law,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Voters to select successor to state Rep. DeLuca in upcoming special election
Residents of Oakmont, Verona and most of Plum will vote for a new state representative on Feb. 7. The special election for the 32nd state House district is one of three scheduled for that day in Allegheny County. The others are for the 34th and 35th districts. Only residents registered...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
Comments / 0