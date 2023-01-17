Read full article on original website
Related
bvmsports.com
Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs wasn't able to secure sponsors and keep Kyle Busch. It hasn't been a problem for Richard Childress Racing. The post Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car
Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day
Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his title role in the show Malcolm in the Middle, shared an incredible, bizarre tale of meeting Dale Earnhardt the day the legendary driver died. Muniz, who will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, told the “Speed Freaks” show about his experience attending the 2001 Daytona Read more... The post Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ross Chastain discusses the big possibility of replacing Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ross Chastain discusses the idea of replacing Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing while addressing his future at Trackhouse Racing.
Tony Stewart's NASCAR Hall of Fame Speech Featured a Hilarious Shout-Out to All His Ex-Girlfriends
Back in January 2020, Tony Stewart was one of the five people who made stock car racing history as an inductee into the 11th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. For his induction speech, Tony took a brief, emotional trip down memory lane, but in classic Stewart fashion, he also snuck in a well-timed wisecrack about his ex-girlfriends.
Tyler Reddick Addresses Potential Awkwardness Watching Kyle Busch Working With His Former No. 8 Team for the First Time
Tyler Reddick candidly addressed any potential awkwardness with Kyle Busch this week as the pair participated in a tire test at COTA. The post Tyler Reddick Addresses Potential Awkwardness Watching Kyle Busch Working With His Former No. 8 Team for the First Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
How Bobby Allison's 1987 Horrific Talladega Crash Led to Birth of Restrictor Plate Races
Bill Elliott raced to a pole-winning speed of 212.809 mph in qualifying for the Winston 500 at Talladega in 1987. Bobby Allison had qualified second at 211.797 mph and was running in the lead draft on race day when his Buick went into a 180-degree snap spin resulting from a blown engine.
Sterling Marlin Had a Strict (and Tasty) Ritual Before His Back-to-Back Daytona 500 Wins
NASCAR drivers, just like most other athletes, have been known to engage in their various rituals and superstitions. Some are pretty mundane: Davey Allison would watch a movie the weekend of a race. Others are slightly more superstitious: Dale Earnhardt would always make sure to exit a building from the same door he entered. For Sterling Marlin, fried bologna proved to be a good luck charm. At least for a couple years. It did end up winning him back-to-back Daytona 500s, making him one of only 12 drivers in NASCAR history to win multiple runnings of the "Great American Race."
racer.com
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (pictured above with Kyle Busch), a former driver, joined NASCAR in 2015 as the managing director of the Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent role was NASCAR vice president of technical inspection and officiating.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want
This week Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the addition of Denny Hamlin to the podcast family but also revealed another piece of news that showed why he's still a fan favorite by giving fans what they want. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he'll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of...
racer.com
Vintage race cars contribute to big Saturday at Mecum Kissimmee
Following up on the preview story of the race cars headed to auction at Mecum Kissimmee, three of those machines, along with hundreds of others, found new owners last Saturday at the Osceola Heritage Park auction. The top-selling race car of the auction, and currently sitting at No. 7 in...
msn.com
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Kasey Kahne returns to World of Outlaws full-time
Kasey Kahne will return to the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2023 season. It marks his second full-time season with the series. View Kasey Kahne’s 2023 car below. The 42-year-old will drive the Kasey Kahne Racing, Karavan Trailers, FuelMe #9. Justin Adams will return as the...
FOX Sports
Kenseth, McGriff, Shelmerdine reflect on NASCAR Hall of Fame induction
The three 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees giving speeches Friday night were known for their fierce competitiveness and doing their talking on the racetrack. They will have to do some talking about themselves and their careers Friday night. Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff had eight months to...
Comments / 5