Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
'That '90s Show' cast speaks about coming to Netflix
MILWAUKEE - A new generation is hanging out down the street in Kitty and Red Forman's basement. "That '90s Show" comes to Netflix on Thursday. Gino Salomone had a chance to speak with the new cast.
'That 90s Show' on Netflix
In the age of reboots, revivals, and sequels of beloved classic shows, another one can get added to your list. Set 15 years after the end of "That 70s Show." "That 90s Show" is sure to stir up a bit of nostalgia – and it's on Netflix starting today. Gino Salomone joins Real Milwaukee with the details.
