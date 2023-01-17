ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL shares info on how to buy tickets for potential Chiefs-Bills AFC title game in Atlanta

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrUyU_0kHVS3eP00

The NFL is moving forward with plans for a possible Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, even though it’s possible neither team will advance that far.

But should the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, they will either play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference title game or face the Bills in Atlanta.

That’s a result of a plan approved by NFL owners to make the playoffs fair for all teams after the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game was canceled due to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest in the first quarter.

Fans have wondered how the tickets for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game would be distributed, and the NFL revealed that answer Tuesday.

The league announced each team has been given an allotment of tickets to sell beginning Wednesday.

Season ticket members for both teams who had already opted to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have a pre-sale opportunity to buy tickets for the game in Atlanta at 9 a.m. Central on Wednesday.

Those fans will be “provided unique passcodes tied to their season ticket account,” the NFL said. The league added those fans can expect an email with more information on how to buy the tickets.

Once those tickets have been sold, other Chiefs and Bills fans can sign up to receive a passcode for a pre-sale, “subject to availability,” the NFL said. That will begin Friday at 9 a.m. (Central).

The NFL said fans can register for the pre-sale on the league’s website : NFL.com/AFC.

If any tickets remain unsold, they will be sold Monday at 9 a.m. (Central), but only if the Chiefs and Bills advance.

The NFL said fans will only be able to purchase six tickets at a time for the game, which will take place on Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. It remains possible the game could be played in Kansas City, Atlanta, Buffalo or Cincinnati, depending on the outcomes of this weekend’s Divisional Round games.

Fans who buy tickets for the game in Atlanta would be “automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment” if the game is held elsewhere, the NFL said.

As for Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ticketmaster.com, the NFL’s official ticket marketplace, reports seating availability in most sections, with tickets starting at $165. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
29K+
Followers
818
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy