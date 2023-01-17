ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Daily Reflector

Franki Garcia: Discovering more than I expected

My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller. Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages. When my parents were able to finally travel back home after 18 years, they took the...
NEW YORK STATE
The Daily Reflector

Mystery Plant: Coastal plain shrub is a pleasing landscape plant

Lots of people in the Southeast — and beyond — grow this plant as a shrub or hedge without really knowing its identity. It is a native evergreen, and it is widely cultivated as a popular yard plant, especially in the South. There are several popular horticultural forms, various of which are excellent for use in topiary. Here in town I’ve seen a tall variety with weeping branches. Some of these forms resemble the common boxwood, with its slow growth and tiny leaves, but boxwood...
TEXAS STATE

