ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Baldwinsville Teen Found Shot to Death, Along With Her Father

Baldwinsville, N.Y. - A gruesome discovery this morning in Baldwinsville. Around 8:30 Baldwinsville police were called to 6 Triangle Place for status check. They found 14 year old Ava Wood and her father 51 year old Christopher Wood shot dead. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck says the wound to Christopher appears to be self-inflicted.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923

A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Syracuse Police work to find out who shot and killed 11-year-old Brexialle Torres-Ortiz, Police Chief Joe Cecile sat down with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan to discuss the case and the ongoing violence plaguing the City of Syracuse. You can watch the full broadcast in the video player above.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Teachers open up about death of 11-year-old student shot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s locker at Blodgett Middle School has been covered by posters, flowers and stuffed animals and turned into a memorial by her classmates. The 11-year-old was caught in the middle of city violence and killed in a shooting Monday. The building’s teachers and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Girl, 11, fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Syracuse, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in Syracuse while walking home from a store, according to our Syracuse NBC affiliate. Syracuse Police say the girl was carrying a gallon of milk when she was caught in the crossfire of what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The Syracuse City School District confirmed the victim was a student. She was taken to Upstate Hospital to treat her gunshot wound and later died.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"

Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
SYRACUSE, NY
WPMI

Junior high school student and father found dead in New York home, police say

BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSTM) — The bodies of a high school student and her father were found in a New York home on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Baldwinsville Police Department said 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father, Christopher Wood, were both dead when officers responded to the house for a status check shortly after 8:30 a.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community Effort

The tragic death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has brought attention to the ongoing issue of gang violence in the city. Brexialee, a good student and president of her sixth-grade class, was shot and killed while headed to her grandmother's house to buy a gallon of milk. The incident occurred on the day the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near a street and across from a school named after him.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy