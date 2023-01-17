Read full article on original website
Person reported shot outside convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side, 911 callers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reported shot Friday night outside a Southwest Side convenience store, 911 callers said. Two callers reported seeing a person wounded around 10:12 p.m. near a convenience store on the corner of Tallman Street and South Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
iheart.com
Baldwinsville Teen Found Shot to Death, Along With Her Father
Baldwinsville, N.Y. - A gruesome discovery this morning in Baldwinsville. Around 8:30 Baldwinsville police were called to 6 Triangle Place for status check. They found 14 year old Ava Wood and her father 51 year old Christopher Wood shot dead. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck says the wound to Christopher appears to be self-inflicted.
14-year-old girl fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide by dad in Baldwinsville home
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Baldwinsville home Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. It appears the girl’s father killed her and then killed himself. They were found dead in two separate bedrooms, with Ava found in a bed, police said.
Candlelight vigil, prayer service planned after apparent murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Baldwinsville is holding a candlelight vigil and prayer service Sunday after an apparent murder-suicide left a 14-year-old girl and her father dead. The church at 47 Syracuse St. is hosting the vigil/prayer service at 7 p.m., according to a...
wxhc.com
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
localsyr.com
Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
Father, daughter murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
Lefancheck added that there is no further threat to the community at this time.
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923
A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
cnycentral.com
School staff announce service in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz to be held Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City School District spokesperson has shared on behalf of staff members at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School that a service will be held Sunday in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old 6th grader at the school who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the southside of Syracuse.
Man arrested for firing ghost gun at another man in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Syracuse police say he fired a ghost gun at another man and ran from police this weekend. Jason Lloyd, 26, opened fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday while at 110 Hovey St., police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Newsmakers: Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Syracuse Police work to find out who shot and killed 11-year-old Brexialle Torres-Ortiz, Police Chief Joe Cecile sat down with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan to discuss the case and the ongoing violence plaguing the City of Syracuse. You can watch the full broadcast in the video player above.
Church to hold special service, collection for family of 11-year-old gunned down in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family church of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old gunned down on a Syracuse street after buying milk for her grandma, will host a special service this weekend honoring her and supporting her family. Brexialee used to sing at the church holding the service, Ministerio Unidos Marcando...
informnny.com
Teachers open up about death of 11-year-old student shot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz’s locker at Blodgett Middle School has been covered by posters, flowers and stuffed animals and turned into a memorial by her classmates. The 11-year-old was caught in the middle of city violence and killed in a shooting Monday. The building’s teachers and...
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
WHEC TV-10
Girl, 11, fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Syracuse, police say
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 11-year-old girl was fatally shot in Syracuse while walking home from a store, according to our Syracuse NBC affiliate. Syracuse Police say the girl was carrying a gallon of milk when she was caught in the crossfire of what appears to be a drive-by shooting. The Syracuse City School District confirmed the victim was a student. She was taken to Upstate Hospital to treat her gunshot wound and later died.
WHEC TV-10
GoFundMe created to support family of 11-year-old drive-by shooting victim
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – If you’ve been wondering how you can help the family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz , here’s your chance. Staff at “Stem Syracuse” at Blodgett Middle School, where Brexi was a student, have organized a GoFundMe to support her family. The 11-year-old was...
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police union President: Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was a "complete, innocent victim"
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse Police officers responded to the Oakwood Avenue scene Monday night, "they provided the best lifesaving actions that they could at the time, and unfortunately we just had a terrible result," said Police Benevolent Association President Joseph Moran. He tells us, "when you throw in the component of a child, a complete innocent victim of this shooting, it makes it that much more challenging and difficult for our members."
WPMI
Junior high school student and father found dead in New York home, police say
BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSTM) — The bodies of a high school student and her father were found in a New York home on Friday morning, according to authorities. The Baldwinsville Police Department said 14-year-old Ava Wood and her 51-year-old father, Christopher Wood, were both dead when officers responded to the house for a status check shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community Effort
The tragic death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has brought attention to the ongoing issue of gang violence in the city. Brexialee, a good student and president of her sixth-grade class, was shot and killed while headed to her grandmother's house to buy a gallon of milk. The incident occurred on the day the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near a street and across from a school named after him.
