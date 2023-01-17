Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
A Promising HIV Vaccine Just Failed an Important Clinical Trial
The HIV vaccine that excited the world by advancing to a late-stage trial is ineffective, according to an announcement Wednesday by Janssen, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson. There is no vaccine for HIV. Janssen's candidate, which was the only vaccine still being tested in a late-stage clinical trial,...
CNET
US Government Is Expanding Remote Work, Raising Pay To Attract Tech Employees
The US Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages civilian government employees, on Wednesday discussed expanding efforts to attract tech industry talent into the federal civilian workforce amid continuing layoffs at companies, including Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta. Most dramatic among OPM's initiatives is increasing pay for tech...
Comments / 0