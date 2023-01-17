ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl

DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing

The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Kayla Kelley case: Man accused of kidnapping McKinney woman now charged with her murder

MCKINNEY, Texas - The man accused of kidnapping a McKinney woman has now been charged with her murder. Ocastor Ferguson was already in jail on kidnapping and arson charges. The additional murder charge was added after Kayla Kelly’s body was found in a field near Ferguson's Grand Prairie home on Wednesday. She has been reported missing more than a week ago.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

