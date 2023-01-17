Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Black cowboys exhibit opens at Dallas Fair Park
A new exhibit exploring the largely untold stories of Black cowboys opens this weekend at the African American Museum in Fair Park. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a first look.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing
The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
16-year-old boy killed, 17-year-old girl seriously hurt in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD confirms a student was killed and another injured during a shooting at a Whataburger right by Paschal High School not long after class let out. Police are now trying to find the shooter. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is...
fox4news.com
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
easttexasradio.com
Multiple school buses catch fire at lot in Northwest Dallas area, cause explosion
DALLAS — Multiple school buses caught fire at a lot on Thursday afternoon, sending thick, black smoke around the Northwest Dallas area. Crews battled the fire at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive. It's unclear what led to the fire. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said it responded around...
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
Kayla Kelley case: Man accused of kidnapping McKinney woman now charged with her murder
MCKINNEY, Texas - The man accused of kidnapping a McKinney woman has now been charged with her murder. Ocastor Ferguson was already in jail on kidnapping and arson charges. The additional murder charge was added after Kayla Kelly’s body was found in a field near Ferguson's Grand Prairie home on Wednesday. She has been reported missing more than a week ago.
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
WFAA
North Texas woman says she was run over by neighbor amid feud over trash, arrest made
These two next door neighbors in Allen, Texas, haven't been very neighborly. A feud that they said lasted two years took a very serious turn at the beginning of 2023.
