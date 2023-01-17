Read full article on original website
Mary Taylor
3d ago
Has anyone taken any time to ask the parents and students why this is happening. just because a student goes to a suburban location does not mean they are treated the same as students that live there. when a teacher can say to an 8th grader that she does not like her braids because they make her look older. Just how do you think that child feels the rest of the day when this was said in home room. Parents can't say anything for fear their child will be treated later in a negative way. children should not have to be bused out for their education. this should be equal across the board.
