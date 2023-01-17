Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO