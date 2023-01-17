Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
Desserts-Only Peach Cobbler Factory Nears Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip
A University of Alabama alumnus is stepping into the restaurant business as he prepares to open the desserts-only Peach Cobbler Factory on the Tuscaloosa Strip next month. Wade Johnson, a 1988 UA graduate, joined the Steve and DC Show on 95.3 the Bear Tuesday morning to talk about the new-to-market concept and what patrons can expect when they try it out.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
1029thebuzz.com
Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65
For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
Consumers, business owners react to skyrocketing egg prices
If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed in addition to grocery prices overall being high — egg prices included.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
wvtm13.com
Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama
Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
Properties across Alabama linked to multi-million dollar federal sports book case
Several properties that make up Trussville’s downtown entertainment district are listed in a 114-count indictment surrounding what federal prosecutors called an illegal sports betting organization that raked in hundreds of millions in collected gambling debts over several years. Earlier this month a federal grand jury indicted 11 men -...
Alabama Ranks Top 5 In States With Most Waffle House Restaurants
The state of Alabama is known for having a lot of locations for a few types of stores. At the top of the list is Dollar General for sure. It seems like you can go to almost any corner across the state and find a Dollar General store. According to...
Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
