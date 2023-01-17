ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023

Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
1029thebuzz.com

Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65

For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
ELKMONT, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama

Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
