Monmouth County, NJ

centraljersey.com

Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 17

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 17

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Register News

Hopson, Pullion lead Burlington County Board of Commissioners

The Burlington County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Felicia Hopson to lead as board director and Commissioner Tom Pullion to serve as deputy director. “During my four years serving on this Board, I’ve seen how our County government has made a difference,” Hopson said. “We are a leader in protecting public safety and public health. We helped our veterans obtain more than $15 million in benefits. We supported and promoted our small businesses. We enhanced our county parks and created additional trails. And we did all that and still kept our county affordable with the lowest average county tax in New Jersey.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18

Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
JACKSON, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners

Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education

Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Princeton Packet

Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks

Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
PRINCETON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 18

• Organizing one’s assets in the present will help beneficiaries in the future to. navigate financial and legal matters. The Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, will present “Estate Planning, Wills and Probate,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The overview will be presented by attorney...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Firm projects student enrollment increases for Hopewell Valley Regional School District in next 10 years

Hundreds of new students are projected to enroll at the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in the coming years following the completion of three residential housing developments in Hopewell Township. Representatives of SLAM Collaborative, a design firm in Philadelphia, made a presentation on the projected enrollment numbers to school board...
HOPEWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Victor Mario Consoli

HOPEWELL : Victor Mario Consoli – August 27, 1940-January 11, 2023. Victor Consoli of Hopewell passed away on January 11th, 2023 after suffering a brief illness. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by numerous family members and close friends. He was born on August 27th, 1940...
HOPEWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 18

New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has announced that Superior Court Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. will lead the Ocean Vicinage, effective Feb. 1. Hodgson will succeed Assignment Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, who is retiring after more than 24 years on the bench, seven as assignment judge, according to a press release.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

