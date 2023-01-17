Read full article on original website
After community pushback, Joshi administration will not pursue plans to relocate Clara Barton Branch Library
EDISON – The Clara Barton Branch Public Library will remain open at 141 Hoover Ave. In a letter addressed to “Clara Barton Neighbors” on Jan. 19, Mayor Sam Joshi said after “careful consideration, I am announcing that my administration will not pursue relocating the Clara Barton Branch Library.”
Community Bulletin Board: Monroe: Jan. 17
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Monroe school referendum to renovate and add to district buildings set for March 14
Monroe voters will head to the polls in March to decide on a referendum that will allow – if approved – the Monroe Township School District to renovate and add to school district buildings. The $103.6 million referendum on March 14, would address the issue of unhoused students...
Jackson zoners approve house of worship in Swanborne application
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved the final component of the Swanborne, LLC, application – a house of worship on South Hope Chapel Road. The board’s 7-0 vote to grant preliminary and final site plan approval for the house of worship...
Community Bulletin Board: East Brunswick: Jan. 17
Hopson, Pullion lead Burlington County Board of Commissioners
The Burlington County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Felicia Hopson to lead as board director and Commissioner Tom Pullion to serve as deputy director. “During my four years serving on this Board, I’ve seen how our County government has made a difference,” Hopson said. “We are a leader in protecting public safety and public health. We helped our veterans obtain more than $15 million in benefits. We supported and promoted our small businesses. We enhanced our county parks and created additional trails. And we did all that and still kept our county affordable with the lowest average county tax in New Jersey.”
Robinson, Singleterry lead Somerset County Board of Commissioners
The Somerset County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Commissioner Shanel Y. Robinson to lead the board for her third consecutive year and Commissioner Doug Singleterry to serve as deputy director. “This is my fifth reorganization with this board, and I feel the same sense of awe at the faith and...
Mironov to serve 28th consecutive term as East Windsor Township mayor
The East Windsor Township Council nominated and appointed Councilwoman Janice S. Mironov to serve another term as mayor at the council’s annual reorganization meeting. In nominating Mironov to the ceremonial post of mayor at the meeting on Jan. 10, Township Councilman Alan Rosenberg said it was an honor and a pleasure to nominate her.
Jackson Sun On Campus, Jan. 18
Kristina Donza of Jackson has been named to the Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, Pa., dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Angelina N. Lopiccolo, a State University of New York, Canton, N.Y., veterinary technology major from Jackson, has earned dean’s list honors during the Fall 2022 semester.
Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners
Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 24, Church of St. Anselm, 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Jan. 31, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Middletown, 1-7 p.m.; Feb. 28, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education
Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks
Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 18
• Organizing one’s assets in the present will help beneficiaries in the future to. navigate financial and legal matters. The Ocean County Library Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, will present “Estate Planning, Wills and Probate,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The overview will be presented by attorney...
Grant supports school-wide bathroom art contest at Lawrence Intermediate School
The scribbling of random words and images on the stalls and walls of the Lawrence Intermediate School bathrooms will be replaced by murals created by budding young artists, thanks to a $500 grant from the Lawrence Township Education Foundation. Students had complained that some of their schoolmates defaced the bathrooms...
Firm projects student enrollment increases for Hopewell Valley Regional School District in next 10 years
Hundreds of new students are projected to enroll at the Hopewell Valley Regional School District in the coming years following the completion of three residential housing developments in Hopewell Township. Representatives of SLAM Collaborative, a design firm in Philadelphia, made a presentation on the projected enrollment numbers to school board...
Victor Mario Consoli
HOPEWELL : Victor Mario Consoli – August 27, 1940-January 11, 2023. Victor Consoli of Hopewell passed away on January 11th, 2023 after suffering a brief illness. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by numerous family members and close friends. He was born on August 27th, 1940...
Manginelli, Clay elected to leadership roles on Tinton Falls council
TINTON FALLS — Councilman John Manginelli has been elected by his fellow members of the Borough Council to serve as council president for 2023 in Tinton Falls. The council held its reorganization meeting on Jan. 3 in the municipal building. After Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin nominated Manginelli for the...
Jackson Sun News Briefs, Jan. 18
New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner has announced that Superior Court Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. will lead the Ocean Vicinage, effective Feb. 1. Hodgson will succeed Assignment Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, who is retiring after more than 24 years on the bench, seven as assignment judge, according to a press release.
Investments in infrastructure, education and quality of life continue in Middlesex County
The Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners are moving full steam ahead into the new year as investments in infrastructure, education and quality of life are on the horizon. After being selected – once again – by his fellow commissioners to lead their dais as commissioner director, Ronald G. Rios...
