Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

HOME & AG: Rising cost of eggs inspires creative alternatives

Eggflation, or the rising cost of eggs, has locals scrambling for eggcellent breakfast and baking alternatives. Others, though, are skipping the store and going straight to the farm or backyard to select cost-effective eggs. “Eggs are a great source of protein and an important component in food preparation, but their...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Journal Tribune

Blackwell hospital seeking new designation amidst financial troubles

Stillwater Medical Center –Blackwell will no longer provide acute inpatient care services if it receives a new federal designation that aims to increase hospital funding. With financial losses mounting at the local hospital, officials said obtaining additional federal funding will be a critical step “to find financially viable ways to continue to provide quality patient care to the community and surrounding areas.”
BLACKWELL, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City Convention Center celebrates a successful second year

In its second year, the Oklahoma City Convention Center (OKCCC) welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors, further cementing the city’s place as an attractive destination. A total of 195,685 people visited the convention center in 2022, an increase of more than 76% in visitors over the center’s first year to open in 2021.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
visitokc.com

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY — January 17, 2023 — Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric's 2023 anniversary season includes five mainstage productions – The Play That Goes Wrong...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
jambroadcasting.com

Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK

