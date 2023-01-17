Read full article on original website
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
travelawaits.com
Tickets Expected To Sell Fast For Historic Hudson River Rail Valentine’s Ride — When To Buy Them
If you love historic trains and want to plan something special for Valentine’s Day, Hudson River Rail Excursions has what you’re looking for: A trip aboard the Valentine’s Special. “This journey is all-inclusive, with wine and food served in a tasting menu format. You will savor a...
Calming new artwork at Penn Station brings the outside in
Inside the busiest train station in America, taking a moment to slow down can feel unnatural. But new artwork inside Penn Station combats that feeling by bringing the natural world inside. As part of the Art at Amtrak program, Brooklyn-based artist Derrick Adams created oversized installations throughout the train station...
Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands
Manhattan Community Board 4’s Transportation Planning Committee (MCB4) praised the extended pedestrian space on 9th Avenue — known as a “truffle” because of the gray-brown color used by the DOT — at their meeting last night, and said it should be expanded. But they also called for action against NYPD cruisers occupying the new sidewalks on […] The post Get “Squatting” Cop Cars Off Newly-Expanded Sidewalks, Community Board Demands appeared first on W42ST.
hobokengirl.com
Our Ride at Blast 7D in the American Dream, Created by a Hoboken Couple
Right when it seems like American Dream Mall literally has everything you could dream of, one Hoboken husband and wife team stepped in to create something new. BLAST 7D is the world’s first fully interactive ride experience that incorporates seven different dimensions to make it really feel like you’re in the game. Located in East Rutherford, this one of a kind ride is the perfect way to chase away the cold weather blues and have family fun + host birthday parties this winter. Keep reading to learn more about BLAST 7D + all about our fun experience at this go-to ride in North Jersey.
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week
All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
A secret upscale restaurant hidden in Newark airport? Here’s how to snag an invite.
It looks like United Airlines is taking a page out of New York City’s secret dining culture. Last week, I received an email inviting me to dine at Classified, United’s hidden fine-dining restaurant tucked inside Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport and reserved only for United MileagePlus members.
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
You must solve a cipher to enter this speakeasy-styled restaurant and bar
If NYC’s restaurant reservation-making obstacle course—staking out platforms at midnight a number of days in advance of your desired date; strategically coordinated notification settings; calling on the phone—has simply become too easy to slake your competitive streak, a new spot opening in the East Village might reignite your dining rivalry desires.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
The first recreational cannabis dispensary from a justice-impacted person opens next week
A pop-up cannabis dispensary, the second licensed shop in New York, is opening here in NYC next week—and it’s run by someone with a past marijuana conviction. In that way, it’ll be the first of its kind in New York. Smacked LLC, owned by Roland Conner, will...
You can walk under this giant colorful archway in downtown Manhattan right now
“Pulse Portal,” an art installation by sculpture artist Davis McCarty that was shown at Burning Man in 2016, is now on display at Brookfield Place’s Waterfront Plaza—and it’s a creative piece of work that you definitely want to see in person. The eye-catching, 20-foot-tall archway is...
New daytime flights from New York to London are launching this spring
Already the only United States airline to serve both of London's main airports, Gatwick and Heathrow, JetBlue has just announced the launch of a new flight from John. F Kennedy International Airport to Heathrow. Beginning March 25, the carrier will operate a plane leaving New York at 8:30am local time...
Staten Island Expressway jammed back to Goethals Bridge; Outerbridge Crossing residual delays from truck crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Congestion on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, is stretching all the way back to the Goethals Bridge during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Delays on the Goethals began around 6:30 a.m., according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Earlier on...
Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall
Here's some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won't set any earlier than that for months.
themontclairgirl.com
Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair
A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
americanmilitarynews.com
An Alaska miner told Joe Rogan that a museum dumped valuable mammoth tusks into a New York City waterway. Now people are trying to find them.
A Fairbanks-area miner appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last month and sparked international headlines and a treasure hunt in a New York City waterway, raising concerns at the U.S. Coast Guard. John Reeves, owner of the Fairbanks Gold Co., told the podcaster and his millions of...
