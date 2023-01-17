ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, CO

Man found dead in Lone Tree home, shelter-in-place lifted

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrX2V_0kHVPt8D00

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents living in the Aspen Hills Circle area. The area is known as the Heritage Hills neighborhood in Lone Tree and sits east of Sweetwater Park.

At 8:15 a.m., deputies were serving an eviction notice when they heard a gunshot from the second floor of a residence. DCSO said deputies originally believed the residence was vacant at the time.

Officers called for backup from the Lone Tree Police Department and set up a perimeter, that is when a shelter-in-place was sent out as a precaution.

At around 10:05 a.m., the SWAT team entered the home and found the body of an adult man. According to DCSO, the man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lone Tree police will investigate the death.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted and there is no longer a threat to the public.

FOX31 Denver

