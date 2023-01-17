Man found dead in Lone Tree home, shelter-in-place lifted
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued a shelter-in-place for residents living in the Aspen Hills Circle area. The area is known as the Heritage Hills neighborhood in Lone Tree and sits east of Sweetwater Park.
At 8:15 a.m., deputies were serving an eviction notice when they heard a gunshot from the second floor of a residence. DCSO said deputies originally believed the residence was vacant at the time.1 seriously injured in crash on Quebec Street
Officers called for backup from the Lone Tree Police Department and set up a perimeter, that is when a shelter-in-place was sent out as a precaution.
At around 10:05 a.m., the SWAT team entered the home and found the body of an adult man. According to DCSO, the man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lone Tree police will investigate the death.
The shelter-in-place has been lifted and there is no longer a threat to the public.
