cw39.com

Search continues for Leslie Obi after HPD searches southwest Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday marks one week since a woman went missing from a southwest Houston neighborhood. On Tuesday, Houston police homicide detectives investigated an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Scott Street, which is about seven miles from where 43-year-old Leslie Obi was last seen. Our news...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ukrainian man stabbed to death on Galveston beach

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who recently left Ukraine and who was fishing on a Galveston beach was stabbed to death Tuesday. A press release from Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said that 73 year old Albert Titov and his family “recently moved from Ukraine and Titov was fishing on the east end of the island when he was stabbed to death.”
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston AutoBoative Show returns for 5-day event

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston AutoBoative Show, which brings together the best of two shows, the 67th Houston Boat Show and the 40th year of the Houston Auto Show, returns to NRG Center on January 25-29. For just one ticket, guests can experience the latest in cars, trucks, boats, and outdoor activities at the largest show of its kind in the U.S. After exploring all the pontoons, bay boats, wake boats, bass boats, sport fishers, RVs and more, take a test drive in the latest vehicles from Ford, Subaru, Toyota, VW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Plus, browse the newest technology and designs of nearly 500 vehicles from more than 30 auto brands. This unique opportunity lets attendees truly experience and learn about all the latest models and comparison-shop across many brands.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Coastal low brings weekend rain

HOUSTON (CW39) – Breezy and cloudy along the coastline today. A small craft advisory is issued for the SE Texas and Louisiana coast. Winds will be out of the NE gusting up to 30 knots at times, dangerous for small craft. Highs today will not warm up much from...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.
OLMITO, TX
cw39.com

Cold front day! Keep the umbrella nearby

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wanting some more January-like weather? Hold on, it is on the way! Showers and thunderstorms are already passing through the state all spawned by a cold front that will reach us by noon today. The cold front will put our typical day time heat time to...
HOUSTON, TX

