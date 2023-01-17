Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Body found inside apartment during fire in northwest Houston, authorities say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person was found dead Friday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Houston. Fire fighters are at the scene responding an emergency fire call at 3:40 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex located at the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road. At this time,...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Thrilling freeway rescue caught on video, shooting victim crashes into train, thief steals only cheap watches
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. There is exclusive video of a driver being rescued after a chase ended in a wrong-way crash. It happened on the northbound ramp from the Katy Freeway to the 610 Loop. Police...
cw39.com
Man, woman shot in suspected drive-by shooting in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street. A man and a woman were hit...
cw39.com
Search continues for Leslie Obi after HPD searches southwest Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wednesday marks one week since a woman went missing from a southwest Houston neighborhood. On Tuesday, Houston police homicide detectives investigated an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Scott Street, which is about seven miles from where 43-year-old Leslie Obi was last seen. Our news...
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
cw39.com
Ukrainian man stabbed to death on Galveston beach
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who recently left Ukraine and who was fishing on a Galveston beach was stabbed to death Tuesday. A press release from Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said that 73 year old Albert Titov and his family “recently moved from Ukraine and Titov was fishing on the east end of the island when he was stabbed to death.”
cw39.com
Man who was shot at crashes car into train, catches fire, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Officers are investigation a shooting that ended in a vehicle fire in southwest Houston on Wednesday night. Police tell us around 8 p.m., a man was driving down the 9700 block of Mykawa Road when he was shot. As he was trying to get away, he...
cw39.com
Fatal auto-ped accident to cause traffic delays in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 6 in Sugar Land will bring traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning. Police report that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
cw39.com
NWS Houston/ Galveston releases their pick for Top 3 Weather Events of 2022
HOUSTON (CW39) – In terms of out local weather, 2022 was not the most memorable. Our hurricane season was relatively quiet, and for the majority of us, there were no weather related events that will plague our memory in the years moving forward. Although our days where weather made...
cw39.com
Man hit by bullet in head walks to get help in Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in Houston’s Third Ward who got shot in the head was able to walk somewhere to find help Thursday morning. Houston police say that man, who is in his 60s, was sleeping inside an abandoned RV in the 3300 block of Elgin Street.
cw39.com
Houston AutoBoative Show returns for 5-day event
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston AutoBoative Show, which brings together the best of two shows, the 67th Houston Boat Show and the 40th year of the Houston Auto Show, returns to NRG Center on January 25-29. For just one ticket, guests can experience the latest in cars, trucks, boats, and outdoor activities at the largest show of its kind in the U.S. After exploring all the pontoons, bay boats, wake boats, bass boats, sport fishers, RVs and more, take a test drive in the latest vehicles from Ford, Subaru, Toyota, VW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Plus, browse the newest technology and designs of nearly 500 vehicles from more than 30 auto brands. This unique opportunity lets attendees truly experience and learn about all the latest models and comparison-shop across many brands.
cw39.com
Coastal low brings weekend rain
HOUSTON (CW39) – Breezy and cloudy along the coastline today. A small craft advisory is issued for the SE Texas and Louisiana coast. Winds will be out of the NE gusting up to 30 knots at times, dangerous for small craft. Highs today will not warm up much from...
cw39.com
North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
cw39.com
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.
cw39.com
Classic Houston Mexican restaurant in Third Ward to close its doors in March
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its final order of enchiladas and margaritas. Spanish Village, located on 4720 Almeda Road in Third Ward, will close on March 31. First slated for closure in 2021, owner Steven Rogers has kept the restaurant open while he...
cw39.com
Latin pop group RBD comes to Houston on Aug. 27 as part of reunion tour
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re ready to dust off your red ties and sing at the top of your lungs — you might want to hear this. One of the biggest Latin pop bands, RBD, has announced a new international tour with three stops in Texas. The...
cw39.com
Cold front day! Keep the umbrella nearby
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wanting some more January-like weather? Hold on, it is on the way! Showers and thunderstorms are already passing through the state all spawned by a cold front that will reach us by noon today. The cold front will put our typical day time heat time to...
cw39.com
Report: Texas cities see some rent relief, but costs still stubbornly high
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rent prices have cooled down some the last few months in some parts of Texas, but other cities are still at a high rate compared to last year as inflation remains high, according to the latest reports. While Houston renters saw a 4.6% drop in rent...
cw39.com
DA: Man gets 35 years in prison for killing classmate during gun purchase
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was 17 when he killed a schoolmate over $250 was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. Jesse Quinones, 22, pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in exchange for 35...
