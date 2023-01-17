Read full article on original website
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
LSU Secures PWO Cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr.
Robinson Jr. will join the Tigers' 2023 class, pass on offers from major Power Five programs.
LSU Dishes Out Another Major Transfer Portal Offer
Tigers looking to add depth to their offensive line, extend offer to Miami transfer on Thursday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson names Kim Mulkey in freestyle rap: 'Going to get more minutes'
BATON ROUGE – "Do you know what freestyle means?" LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey admits that freshman sensation Flau'jae Johnson has already taught her about plenty of things she didn't know. Before Johnson arrived on campus in Baton Rouge, and before the freshman stepped up late and delivered...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
3-star CB Ryan Robinson Jr. from Class of 2023 joins LSU football as walk-on
BATON ROUGE – Three-star cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr. has enrolled at LSU and will be part of the football program as a preferred walk-on, Robinson confirmed to The Advertiser on Thursday. Robinson is the No. 28 recruit in Louisiana according to 247Sports Composite. He will be part of the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football adds Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights from the transfer portal, report
BATON ROUGE - Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights has transferred to LSU football, according to WAFB-TV. Speights was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection this past season for the Beavers, recording 83 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. He finished his Oregon State career with 304 total tackles and 25 tackles for loss and was a four-year starter.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball vs. Tennessee: Score prediction and scouting report
BATON ROUGE - Can LSU basketball stop its five-game losing streak?. Regardless of whether they can or not, the Tigers will have to end it soon in order to save their season which continues against No. 9 Tennessee at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). LSU...
LSU's Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
A list of the most "stunning stadiums" from around the world has some very familiar places included. All in all, eight SEC Football stadiums made the list including LSU's Tiger Stadium.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Where LSU football's Brian Kelly made recruiting visits at Shreveport-Bossier high schools
LSU football coach Brian Kelly flew into Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday morning and made visits to a number of Shreveport-Bossier City high schools. The NCAA calendar indicates this is a “contact period” through Jan. 28 and college coaches can visit with coaches at schools about potential recruits. They can only visit with prospects who are currently seniors.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranking Brian Kelly's 11 LSU football transfer portal additions for 2023 season so far
BATON ROUGE - For a second consecutive offseason, LSU football has been busy adding pieces through the transfer portal. The Tigers have added 11 players during the first portal window, which closed to players entering on Wednesday. Last season, they brought in 16 players, as coach Brian Kelly took over a roster that only had 39 scholarship players.
Former LSU QB Walker Howard Reveals Transfer Destination
Howard will suit up for the Rebels in 2023, look to compete for starting duties.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No. 3 LSU women's basketball survives scare from Arkansas for 19th straight win
BATON ROUGE – It was the streakiest performance from No. 3 LSU women's basketball this season. In the program's first game ranked as high as third in the country since 2006, the Tigers went a few long stretches stumbling around offensively on top of struggling with turnovers against Arkansas on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss
It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score vs. Arkansas: Live updates
How much can be derived from the first time you play a conference opponent for the second meeting?. To Kim Mulkey, it's all about the improvements teams have made in what they already lean in on. No. 3 LSU (18-0, 6-0) hosts Arkansas (14-3, 4-1) inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball's offense falls flat again in loss to No. 17 Auburn
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball's offense is spiraling out of control. LSU was held to 29.3% shooting from the floor and 20% shooting from 3-point range in its 67-49 loss on Wednesday to No. 17 Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The defeat was LSU's fifth consecutive SEC...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Auburn: Live updates from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center
BATON ROUGE — LSU basketball will try to score a win after suffering its worst loss of the season, as the Tigers face No. 17 Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (12-5, 1-4) lost by 40 points on Saturday, falling 106-66 to...
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists. The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
