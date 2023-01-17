Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
WIVB
Biden adviser meets Netanyahu amid unease over his govt
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the allies’ highest level in-person talks since Israel’s most right-wing government ever took power last month. Sullivan’s visit comes amid unease in Washington over Netanyahu’s policies and over several members...
WIVB
US, Chinese officials vow improved communication to avoid conflict
U.S. and Chinese officials vowed on Wednesday to improve communication between the two countries to try to avoid any potential conflicts in the future. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met for the first time in Zurich, Switzerland, to discuss their countries’ economies and how to strengthen their relationship, two months after the first face-to-face meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
WIVB
Most Democrats in new poll support probe into Biden classified documents
A majority of Democrats support a congressional investigation into the classified documents found at President Biden’s home and private office, according to a new poll, which comes as House Republicans and the Department of Justice have already announced probes into the records. Fifty-two percent of Democrats and 64 percent...
WIVB
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday night in Miami and was due in court...
WIVB
Judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ Clinton lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. In a blistering filing on Thursday, U.S....
WIVB
Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
Republicans are warning not to write off former President Trump’s 2024 White House bid, arguing that he’s still the presumptive front-runner despite signs that some in the GOP are ready to move on. Strategists and officials began sounding the death knell for Trump’s political career after last year’s...
WIVB
France: Over 1 million march against raising retirement age
PARIS (AP) — At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age — but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms. Emboldened by the mass...
Comments / 0