Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Madeline D. Lynch
Madeline Denise (McCarthy) Lynch was born to Florence Joseph and Mary Agnes (Driscoll) McCarthy of Whitman, Massachusetts on April 6, 1934. After enduring Alzheimer’s Disease for fourteen years, Madeline left this life for another on January 20, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hugh F. Lynch of Newport, Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 18 – 22
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport, Rhode Island this week, Wednesday, January 18 through Sunday, January 22, 2023. 3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards. 5 pm: Snack and Chat with Legislators – Rep. Cortvriend, Rep. McGaw, Sen. Ujifusa...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 19
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)
whatsupnewp.com
Crafting Series precedes 2023 ‘Inspired Craft’ exhibition at Little Compton Historical Society
Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first time, are encouraged to attend. The first two workshops offer textile weaving and dry needle felting and are described below. A full list of workshops is available at littlecompton.org.
whatsupnewp.com
Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21
The Gravel Project, a band comprised of veteran musicians from the Boston area, is headed down Route 95 Saturday night for a show at Askew in Providence. The ensemble is an all-star band including brothers Andrew and Jordan Gravel, Dave Fox, Eguie Castrillo, and Sarah Seminski. The Project’s sound blends...
whatsupnewp.com
21 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Ronald R. Dupont
Ronald R. Dupont, 83, of Westport, MA, passed away on January 16, 2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Melinda (Arcieri). Ronald was born in Fall River, MA to Louis and Olive (Carriera) Dupont. He grew up in Portsmouth, RI. Graduated from Rogers High School....
whatsupnewp.com
Town of Middletown looks into Bike & Pedestrian Board
Emily Tessier wants Middletown to pay closer attention to bicycle and pedestrian safety. The new Town Councilwoman proposed the creation of a Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee at the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday night in Town Hall, a request approved unanimously by her colleagues. Tessier said those duties have...
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’
Island Moving Company (IMC) today revealed its new name and branding at “Transforming our Future,” a special presentation held at their Newport studios. IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet. The change is an evolutionary one...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Police Department accepting applications for new recruits
The City of Newport is currently accepting applications for new police officers to join the Newport Police Department. Both certified officers and new recruits are encouraged to apply before the deadline on Tuesday, February 21st. The Newport Police Department has the oldest Community Policing program in the state, according to...
whatsupnewp.com
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the Hope and Main Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster Street in Providence on Wednesday. The marketplace is a combination eatery/retail outlet featuring food products launched from Hope and Main in Warren, a local food incubator. State and local officials, including Governor McKee and members...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Diane Louise Monteiro
Diane Monteiro, age 65, of 51 Chapel Terrace, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabella Monterio of Newport RI. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Rogers of South Florida, two brothers Micheal and Kenny Monteiro of Newport, one nephew Kenny Shemeley of Newport, two nieces Christina Pine and Shianne Shemeley of Newport. Two aunts Anna Barrows of New Bedford, MA and Antonia Monteiro of Newport and several cousins.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer. The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.
whatsupnewp.com
Free weaving and printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center
In conjunction with the Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center (January 27-April 1), organizers are offering two free and open-to-all Weaving & Printmaking Drop-in Workshops on Saturdays, February 11 and March 4 from 12-3pm. Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists,...
whatsupnewp.com
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC
Another in a series of popular jukebox musicals is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) through Sunday, January 22. Jagged Little Pill is a compelling story inspired by the groundbreaking 1995 Alanis Morissette album of the same name. The Tony and Grammy-award-winning production is stylish, entertaining, and thought-provoking. It’s a five-star show – highly recommended!
whatsupnewp.com
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 25
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council will host a joint workshop with State Legislative Delegation on Feb. 4
Newport City Council will host a workshop with members of the State legislative delegation on Saturday, February 4 at 10 am. The workshop will focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Newport...
Comments / 0