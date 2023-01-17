Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
LIVE @ 10:00 : Sen. McConnell visits UofL discussing government funding bill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to visit the University of Louisville on Thursday to discuss resources supporting Kentucky in the 2023 government funding bill. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Wave 3
LIVE: Sen. McConnell announces federal funding for UofL’s cybersecurity training programs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell visited the University of Louisville on Thursday announcing new federal funding for the university’s training programs. The university said it will receive $20 million in funding through the 2023 Fiscal Year government funding bill for programs such as Cybersecurity...
Comments / 0