Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41
The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
PennLive.com
Central Dauphin hosts Altoona in girls basketball
Jaiden Krull, Altoona, regains control of the ball after colliding with Alexis Ferguson, Central Dauphin, but Central Dauphin beats Altoona, 49-30 in girls high school basketball action at Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 2 / 28. CD 49, Altoona 30 in girls basketball. Leah McGarvey,...
Central Dauphin’s Senior Night marked by wild 24-0 run, revenge win over Altoona
Central Dauphin now holds the blueprint for celebrating Senior Night. The Rams quickly faded an early advantage by visiting Altoona Friday by scoring 24 consecutive points, leading to a resounding 49-30 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory.
Cedar Cliff girls hoops cruise past Hershey to keep undefeated campaign rolling
Cedar Cliff (15-0) used a well-balanced offensive outing to secure an emphatic 57-19 divisional victory over Hershey (0-15) Friday. The Colts led 28-6 by halftime and never faltered. The Colts saw 13 different players tally points, led by a 9-point outing from Olivia Jones. Teammates Lydia Kaercher and Alexis Buie...
Mia Libby, Rylee Henson help lift Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops over Shippensburg
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team hit six 3-point goals in the first half that built an 18-point lead en route to a convincing 54-33 victory over Shippensburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mia Libby scored 15 points and took down 7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Rylee Henson...
Marissa Gingrich, Amelia Leister propel Mifflin County girls past Milton Hershey 70-48
Mifflin County (9-2) used a decisive second-quarter rally to build a sizable lead en route to a 70-48 victory over divisional foe Milton Hershey (6-6) Friday. The Huskies led 13-11 by the end of the second quarter and used a 22-6 second quarter to stretch the lead. Marissa Gingrich and...
Christian School of York girls hoops edge Conestoga Christian 39-33
Christian School of York (13-1) kept its impressive campaign rolling with a 39-33 victory against Conestoga Christian Friday. Rylie Bell led the Defenders with 17 points, while teammate Linda Brown netted 14 points in the win. The Defenders are back in action tomorrow when they host Marian Catholic at 1...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
Host township for central Pa.’s newest casino hopes to win big in tax money
Shippensburg Township has a population of around 4,200 people. And the township employs just seven people. It’s home to Shippensburg University, which takes up 65 percent of potential taxable property in the municipality. There’s just one problem. As a state school, Shippensburg University doesn’t pay property taxes.
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights
Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
West Perry girls clip Gettysburg 41-37 in spirited MPC Colonial showdown
West Perry (7-8) and Gettysburg (1-15) battled back and forth, but the Mustangs ultimately prevailed in a tightly-contested 41-37 overtime battle. The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 4-0 in the overtime stanza to seal the ‘W’. Allison Yoder netted 19 points to power the Mustangs offensively. Teammate Alexsa Frederick...
Heavyweight bout to highlight Friday night’s Penn State-Michigan 1 vs. 3 Jordan Center showdown
Two teams that have won each of their combined 15 matches and boast 11 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 add up to a No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown between Penn State and Michigan Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. There’s a reason why the athletic administration opted to...
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown earns fifth scholarship offer from MAC school
Kevin Brown has seen his recruitment blow up in recent weeks, and the trend continued on Thursday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman lineman announced on Twitter that Kent State had extended an offer to him, the fifth scholarship chance he’s received so far this Winter.
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Palmyra girls hoops overcomes early deficit in 47-42 overtime win over Red Land
Palmyra (5-11, 3-6) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to secure a spirited 47-42 divisional victory against Red Land (8-9, 3-7) Friday. The Patriots led 26-15 at the intermission but the Cougars strung together a 22-11 second-half run to force overtime. In the overtime period, the Cougars outscored the Pats 10-5 to complete the comeback.
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Penn State vs. Michigan free college wrestling live stream (1/20/23): How to watch, start time, TV channel
No. 1 Penn State plays host to No. 3 Michigan in the first of two home duals that will be wrestled at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are considerable favorites to stay unbeaten against a Michigan team that aspires to win a Big Ten title and comes off three ranked wins in the span of 10 days.
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
