Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Dallas
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
Experience a Joyful Brunch at Parigi
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Cowboys Trade for Hopkins? Oddsmakers High on Chances
The oddsmakers are telling us the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to trade for DeAndre Hopkins.
High Price Of Admission To Cowboys-49ers Game 'Is Really Unheard Of,' But Won't Stop Some Fans
Brokers say that tickets to this Sunday's Cowboys-49ers game are some of the most expensive ever for a divisional playoff. It's making life difficult for Cowboys fans who are determined to be there. "Gotta get on every site that I know of...trying to find the best available ticket," said Dallas...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: Thursday practice participation updates
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no significant changes to the did-not-practice list during Thursday's session compared to Wednesday's. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains sidelined due to his foot fracture. Cornerback Ambry Thomas missed another practice but was seen working on the wide.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys Being Underdog vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Levi Stadium as a 4-point underdog to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. During a radio appearance on Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked how he felt about being the underdog in this Divisional Round contest. McCarthy ...
mySanAntonio.com
