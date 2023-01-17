Read full article on original website
Stadia exclusive saved by sneaking it into the Steam version of its sequel
Google Stadia will be shut down at 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, which means that, since it’s a cloud gaming service, its handful of exclusive games are about to become impossible play. Developers are marking the moment in their own way, such as Q-Games sharing concept art for its Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders (and pitching it to other publishers in the process).
All the games in PlayStation VR 2’s launch lineup
A total of 37 games will launch within a month from PlayStation VR 2’s Feb. 22 release, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Thursday. The full list below includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.
Jared Leto’s Tron 3 willed into existence by Disney theme park
2010’s Tron: Legacy, the 30-years-later sequel to 1982’s Tron that didn’t make a ton of sense at the time but hey it’s Disney so sure why not make a sequel to Tron and oh it didn’t do that well at the box office was anyone surprised yeah who would have predicted that, will finally get a sequel. According to Deadline, the running title is Tron: Ares, and will star Dr. Michael Morbius himself, Jared Leto. This doesn’t make much sense but also makes perfect sense.
Magic’s 2023 sets will wrap up the Phyrexian war, welcome Gandalf and Doctor Who
The upcoming year marks the long-awaited conclusion to Magic: The Gathering’s ongoing Phyrexian invasion storyline, a yearslong saga that has embroiled the multiverse in a war that promises lasting consequences for some of the game’s most beloved heroes. But grand finales also mark new beginnings, with the eventual return to Magic’s divisive fairy-tale world, along with a couple highly anticipated crossovers with Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who for both paper and digital players.
How to win Marvel Snap’s Rickety Bridge featured location
Every Tuesday, Marvel Snap tees up a new featured location. While a location is in the spotlight, it’ll have a higher chance of showing up, basically meaning that Second Dinner’s popular card battler has a different meta on a weekly basis. Right now, that location is Rickety Bridge.
How the Pokémon studio’s unlikeliest mashup came about
Pocket Card Jockey, an unlikely mashup of horse racing and solitaire from Pokémon developer Game Freak that became a cult favorite on Nintendo 3DS, is back. The just-released Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! brings this inexplicably moreish combination to iOS via the Apple Arcade subscription service. I’ve had the game for the past few days, and it’s been a delight to be reacquainted with its chibi racehorses (look at them, they’re trying so hard), fast-paced card-clearing, flippant sense of humor, and unexpected tactical depth.
Comixology hit hard by Amazon’s massive layoffs
Amazon has cut a significant part of its Comixology staff as part of its mass wave of layoffs Wednesday. The company announced in early January that it intended to eliminate 18,000 roles beginning on Jan. 18. Workers across the company began receiving notice of layoffs on Wednesday, largely focused on the Amazon Stores division, which includes Comixology.
Pokémon Go Mega Lopunny weakness, counters, and best moveset
Mega Lopunny is one of many Mega Evolutions to battle and evolve in Pokémon Go. The Rabbit Pokémon adds fighting to its normal-typing when Mega evolved, meaning that not only does the usual strategy of bringing fighting-types to normal Pokémon fight still apply, but you also have many other weaknesses to exploit.
Which mode should you pick in Fire Emblem Engage?
At the start of Fire Emblem Engage, you must make two choices about the game’s challenge factor: Difficulty and Mode. You can choose how generally tough your adventure will be and whether or not a unit’s death will remain permanent. Think carefully about which settings you select, because you may not be able to change them later. Continue reading to learn more about the options and whether you can change them.
Genshin Impact ‘Memories of the Oasis’ puzzle solution
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.4 added a beautiful oasis under the desert that you can only access by doing a lengthy world quest. In the center of the oasis, you’ll find three thrones and a puzzle that requires you to find “Memories of the Oasis” to complete.
The best new actual play series coming in 2023
In 2022, actual play role-playing performers made some big moves. Things kicked off with the return of HyperRPG’s experimental Kollok. Critical Role and Dimension 20 explored entirely new genres, complemented by the award-winning coziness of Jeff Stormer and Possum Creek Games’ miniseries of Yazeba’s Bed & Breakfast. Meanwhile, Justin McElroy’s pivot to Blades in the Dark breathed new life into The Adventure Zone’s latest campaign, Steeplechase.
Funko Pop is getting a Dungeons and Dragons line
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the movie based on the tabletop role-playing game and cultural phenomena, is getting its own line of Funko Pops. There are seven of the bug-eyed vinyl figurines in all, each based on a character from the movie. They are: Edgin, Holga, Simon, Doric, Xenk, Forge, and Red Dragon.
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event, ‘Lucky Wishes’ Timed Research guide
To celebrate Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go is running an event filled with red Pokémon and Pokémon with rabbit-like traits from Jan. 19-23. Throughout the event, players will be able to do two Special Trades per day. The chance to become Lucky Friends and get Lucky Pokémon via trade will also be increased.
Diablo Immortal’s ‘misleading’ Blessing of the Worthy gem under legal scrutiny
Lawyers from class action specialty firm Migliaccio & Rathod are looking for players who are upset about a particular Diablo Immortal item: the Blessing of the Worthy gem. The gem was available to purchase in the game, including in bundles that cost up to $100. Players found that the rare Legendary gem had some discrepancies in the wording of its description, rendering it less powerful than players originally thought.
PowerWash Simulator lets you clean Lara Croft’s house in 2023’s best crossover
When Lara Croft is off exploring the deepest darkest dungeons and jungles, she can’t bother with the day-to day tedium of household chores, like mopping the floors or cleaning the windows. That’s fine by me, but it seems like her estate has gotten pretty filthy. The good news is a new crossover between the cleaning game PowerWash Simulator and Tomb Raider will give you the almost impossible task of cleaning her sprawling manor.
Alhaitham and Kaveh prove Genshin Impact characters come best in pairs
Even though I usually don’t love the trope of an ornery husband and a begrudging wife, it somehow works in Genshin Impact. Generally, the adventures in Genshin Impact entail saving nations from political subterfuge and good old fantasy antics with giant dragons. This time around, a character quest added in the 3.4 patch has players navigating the bickering of two roommates named Kaveh and Alhaitham. Their interactions are among the funniest in the game, and show that one of Genshin Impact’s most important narrative tools is introducing characters as pairs, and letting them bounce off of each other.
How to make the most of Fire Emblem Engage’s bond and emblem rings
Fire Emblem Engage adds two significant additions to the long-running tactics series: emblem rings and bond rings. These rings are needed to strengthen your characters, change classes, and inherit skills. Without them, you’ll have a harder time progressing through the story and defeating the corrupted enemies. Read on to learn more about how these rings function and why you need them in order for your characters to progress.
Anime Awards 2023 nominees include impressive totals from Spy X Family and Attack on Titan
Crunchyroll has announced the nominees for the 2023 Anime Awards, and the list is largely dominated by a handful of top titles. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Demon Slayer’s latest season, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners each got 13 nominations, while Ranking of King (Cour 2) took home 15. But all four series were bested by the impressive 16 nominations of Spy X Family.
Netflix’s Junji Ito Maniac translates Ito very faithfully and horrifically
A man experiences his dreams as if they last thousands of years, and ultimately desiccates and crumbles in his bed. Insectoid mechanical limbs power themselves with the rotting corpses of sea creatures (and eventually humans). People from all over feel an inexplicable compulsion to enter human-shaped crevasses that appear in a cliffside, and when they emerge from the other end… Well, that’s become the stuff of internet lore.
8 things to know before starting Fire Emblem Engage
In Fire Emblem Engage, you play as Alear, a hero who cleansed the realm of evil only to awaken from a 1,000-year slumber to find corrupt enemies have returned. It’s your job as the Divine Dragon to quell the opposing forces spreading across the continent, but you’re up against a major challenge: You can’t remember anything! Allow us to help you recollect your memories and get you back into shape with these tips and tricks.
