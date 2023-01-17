Even though I usually don’t love the trope of an ornery husband and a begrudging wife, it somehow works in Genshin Impact. Generally, the adventures in Genshin Impact entail saving nations from political subterfuge and good old fantasy antics with giant dragons. This time around, a character quest added in the 3.4 patch has players navigating the bickering of two roommates named Kaveh and Alhaitham. Their interactions are among the funniest in the game, and show that one of Genshin Impact’s most important narrative tools is introducing characters as pairs, and letting them bounce off of each other.

