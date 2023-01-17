Read full article on original website
4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
WLWT 5
Jersey mix up: Joe Burrow hilariously mixes up his jersey with Brandon Allen's
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow talked with reporters Wednesday as the team prepares for the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. Burrow appeared in Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. When one of the reporters pointed it out, Burrow burst out laughing. "What happened was I...
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game
The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Mike Brown Shares Hilarious Story About First Time He Met Joe Burrow
Brown's Bengals took Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
WLWT 5
Riding shotgun with Joe Burrow: Young Bengals fan meets team, head coach at practice
CINCINNATI — The dream of hanging out with Coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and nearly half a dozen Bengals players became a reality for a young member of Who Dey Nation. In early December, Calvin Theetge and his father, Derrick Theetge, attended a practice hoping to get up close to the team.
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
WCPO
We found another game ball: Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives one to Washington, D.C. Bengals bar
WASHINGTON — The Bengals said some of the game balls from the Ravens-Bengals playoff win were making their way out of Cincinnati, and the latest game ball we found made it all the way to the nation's capital. The Bottom Line, located in downtown Washington D.C., was gifted a...
WLWT 5
Graeter's driving ice cream truck to Buffalo for Bengals fans
Graeter's is heading north, set to bring their ice cream to fans for the playoff game this weekend. Thousands of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be flocking to Buffalo this week to watch the Bengals take on the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. Graeter's Ice Cream...
WKYC
Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini under fire again for comments about team
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini is once again angering his own fanbase after comments he made about the organization. Castellini, the son of owner Bob Castellini, not only put his foot into his mouth, but it might as well have been his whole leg. And this isn’t the first time the younger Castellini has said something controversial about the organization to its supporters.
WLWT 5
3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games
Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
Cincinnati Bengals: Which bars, restaurants have received game balls the last 2 seasons?
The Cincinnati Bengals' tradition of gifting postseason game balls to local bars and restaurants is relatively new but has quickly become loved by fans. It began last year after the Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round of the playoffs, earning their first postseason win in 31 years. And it...
Comradery: Bengals and Bills fans
BUFFALO — As the highly anticipated Bengals - Bills playoff game quickly approaches, the word comradery is strong between both fan bases. Bengals and Bills fans have a special relationship. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens in regular season play and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. Bills fans thanked the Bengals by donating to former quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, raising more than $415,000.
Fox 19
Ted Karras gives experience of a lifetime to lifelong Bengals fan with ALS
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chance introduction between a family of lifelong Bengals fans and team captain Ted Karras has now evolved into a friendship. It’s a great picture: a father and son with a team captain of the Cincinnati Bengals. If every picture is worth something greater, this one...
