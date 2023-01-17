ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
WLWT 5

Graeter's driving ice cream truck to Buffalo for Bengals fans

Graeter's is heading north, set to bring their ice cream to fans for the playoff game this weekend. Thousands of Cincinnati Bengals fans will be flocking to Buffalo this week to watch the Bengals take on the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday. Graeter's Ice Cream...
WKYC

Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini under fire again for comments about team

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini is once again angering his own fanbase after comments he made about the organization. Castellini, the son of owner Bob Castellini, not only put his foot into his mouth, but it might as well have been his whole leg. And this isn’t the first time the younger Castellini has said something controversial about the organization to its supporters.
WLWT 5

3 Bengals opponents named designated teams for 2023 international games

Three road opponents on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2023 schedule will be playing an international game, leaving the door open for the Bengals to go overseas next season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans have been designated teams for the NFL's slate of 2023 international games. The Chiefs will play in Germany while the Jaguars and Titans will play in London.
WHIO Dayton

Comradery: Bengals and Bills fans

BUFFALO — As the highly anticipated Bengals - Bills playoff game quickly approaches, the word comradery is strong between both fan bases. Bengals and Bills fans have a special relationship. In 2017, the Bengals beat the Ravens in regular season play and sent the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons. Bills fans thanked the Bengals by donating to former quarterback Andy Dalton’s charity, raising more than $415,000.
