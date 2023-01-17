Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup
WEST MILTON — After a defensive battle the first half, the points were coming fast and furious in the second half. In the end, Milton-Union opened a double-digit lead and held on for a 43-39 victory over Covington in TRC action. Milton-Union is 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Bowling Roundup
VANDALIA — The Troy boys bowling team dropped a match with Vandalia-Butler 2,218-2,152 Tuesday in MVL action. Troy is now 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. Ryan Kaiser led Troy, rolling games of 186 and 229 for a 415 series. Bryce Massingill rolled games of 189 and 186...
miamivalleytoday.com
PCS host Spelling Bee
PIQUA — The Piqua City Schools held the 2023 City-Wide Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening at Piqua Central Intermediate School. Ten students, representing five schools, took part in the event that is sponsored by the Piqua Kiwanis Club. Participants came to the event ready for the challenge and it...
miamivalleytoday.com
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County singles hit the dance floor
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 219 N. Ohio St. in Greenville. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance will be from 8 to 11 p.m. The cover charge for the dance is $9 per person. The band performing at the danve will be Cotton.
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC awarded grant thanks to National Endowment for the Arts
PIQUA — The impact that COVID-19 continues to have on organizations, businesses and those influenced by them is still apparent today. Thankfully, there have been various funds created to assist those in need of significant financial boosts in order to keep thriving. Just last month, Culture Works, the region’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Struck gas line causes part of West Main Street to close
TROY — The city of Troy has shut off West Main Street between Short Street and the Public Square due to a contractor hitting a gas line on Wednesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. We are working to learn more and will update as more information becomes available.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council postpones vote on DORA application
TROY — Members of the Troy City Council have moved to postpone voting on changes to the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) application, including expansion of the permanent DORA area and the addition of a county-owned parking lot to the temporary DORA areas used during special events.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy small business owner named MGMA Consultant
TROY — Jessica Minesinger, president and CEO of Surgical Compensation & Consulting (SCC), has been named an Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) consultant for MGMA. As an MGMA consultant, Minesinger will leverage her knowledge and expertise in compensation data analytics, salary negotiation and operational management to help individual physicians and small practices successfully navigate the business of medicine.
miamivalleytoday.com
“Look Who Is Recycling” award winner announced
TROY — Rumpke of Ohio’s “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the city of Troy’s fourth quarter of 2022 was announced Tuesday night by Troy Mayor Robin Oda during the city of Troy’s City Council meeting. Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city’s curbside...
miamivalleytoday.com
Leak forces street closure/evacuations
TROY — A broken gas line forced the closure of West Main Street and evacuation of some nearby businesses including the Miami County Courthouse, Wednesday afternoon. Troy Fire Department was dispatched to the construction zone area of West Main Street near Plum Street around 3:30 p.m., Jan. 18, when a contractor who was digging in the area reportedly struck a natural gas line, causing a leak.
miamivalleytoday.com
Healthy Habits for Your Brain webinar set for Jan. 31
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free webinar in January teaching participants about healthy habits they can put into place to reduce their risk of cognitive decline. The program, ALZ Talks: Healthy Habits for Your Brain, is being offered free to the community and will be...
Comments / 0