RideKC launches e-bike fleet in the Northland

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will soon release a new fleet of e-bikes in the Northland.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, RideKC will replace existing pedal bikes with a fleet of electric-assist bikes. The new e-bikes feature electric motors that help give riders a boost and solid tires that never go flat.

Starting Tuesday, North Kansas City will also be rolling out new parking rules for its bike share program. Previously, the city required riders to park and lock the e-bikes at designated RideKC Bike hubs.

Now riders can take advantage of the e-bikes’ built-in lock system to secure bikes at existing RideKC Bike hubs, or any public bike rack within the RideKC Bike service area.

“North Kansas City is proud to offer electric-assist bikes as a more accessible, equitable and healthier mobility option,” North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong said in a press release. “Electric-assist bikes help advance the priorities of the NKC Bike Master Plan and further positions our city as a leader in micromobility and transit in the region”

The new “lock-to” technology ensures the bikes are parked out of the street. RideKC e-bikes use on-board GPS to notify staff when the equipment needs servicing, charging or is improperly parked.

“Residents are really looking forward to electric bikes,” Eric Vaughan, director of bike share with BikeWalkKC, said in a press release. “We are excited to be a part of North Kansas City’s future of connectivity.

RideKC will host a launch event for the new bike fleet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. at North Kansas City City Hall.

