Read full article on original website
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local lawmaker calling on the State to adjust the cost of living for retired teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement. “It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales. Canales drafted House...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
Comments / 0